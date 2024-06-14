Save $245 on the old but gold Google Pixel 7 with this amazing deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Is the new Pixel 8a expensive for you? In such a case, the Pixel 8 series will most likely be way out of your budget. Fortunately, Woot has revived its best-selling deal on the old but gold Pixel 7, selling it for less than $360! That’s right, the 41% markdown at the Amazon-owned seller is back with a bang!
While it might not be the first time we’ve seen this $245 price cut, it’s still one of the most significant discounts ever available for this device with an MSRP of $599.99 at Woot. So, if you’re a Google fan, this could be your chance to get a new Android phone from your beloved brand at significantly lower prices.
If you’re not used to shopping for tech at stores that aren’t Amazon itself, don’t worry. Your favorite store also has a pretty great offer on the same 128GB phone. Over here, you can get the handset at $199 off, provided you have a Prime Membership (the device is $149 cheaper without membership).
On the camera front, this bad boy boasts a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide one. With its rich (although occasionally stuttery) camera app, this handset takes great photos with balanced exposure. Rounding out the camera package is a 10.8MP selfie unit. Feel free to browse camera samples via our Pixel 7 review.
Finally, although no battery life beast with its 4,355mAh battery, the Google phone should still get you through over nine hours of video streaming between charges. The device supports 21W wired and wireless charging of 20W.
All in all, if you’re looking for a new Android phone that looks great and feels smooth to use, the Pixel 7 might be right for you. It’s now available for 41% off its price tag, making it way more affordable than usual.
While it might not be the first time we’ve seen this $245 price cut, it’s still one of the most significant discounts ever available for this device with an MSRP of $599.99 at Woot. So, if you’re a Google fan, this could be your chance to get a new Android phone from your beloved brand at significantly lower prices.
If you’re not used to shopping for tech at stores that aren’t Amazon itself, don’t worry. Your favorite store also has a pretty great offer on the same 128GB phone. Over here, you can get the handset at $199 off, provided you have a Prime Membership (the device is $149 cheaper without membership).
Still among the best Pixel phones on the market, this compact 6.3-inch phone holds its own ground despite being released in 2022. It has an OLED display with 60-90Hz refresh rates and a Tensor G2 chip. The Google proprietary processor relies on machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver a smooth user experience.
On the camera front, this bad boy boasts a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide one. With its rich (although occasionally stuttery) camera app, this handset takes great photos with balanced exposure. Rounding out the camera package is a 10.8MP selfie unit. Feel free to browse camera samples via our Pixel 7 review.
Finally, although no battery life beast with its 4,355mAh battery, the Google phone should still get you through over nine hours of video streaming between charges. The device supports 21W wired and wireless charging of 20W.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
14 Jun, 2024Save $245 on the old but gold Google Pixel 7 with this amazing deal
13 Jun, 2024Google's oft-discounted Pixel 7 Pro sinks to yet another new record low price with 256GB storage
06 Jun, 2024The Pixel 7 Pro 256GB is now a whopping 52% cheaper on Amazon; act fast and save on one now
31 May, 2024Google's 512GB Pixel 7 Pro is getting ridiculously affordable, but not for long The Pixel 7 becomes a true budget-friendly delight after Woot's enormous 41% discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: