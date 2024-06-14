Save $245 on the old but gold Google Pixel 7 with this amazing deal

Pixel 7, 128GB (Snow): Save $199 with Prime Membership

Do you prefer shopping for new phones from Amazon exclusively? Not a problem, so long as you have a Prime Membership. Right now, the Pixel 7 in Snow with 128GB of built-in storage space sells at $199 off its price tag. The discount is exclusively available for Prime members, and those who have none will have to make use of a $149 discount instead.