Save $245 on the old but gold Google Pixel 7 with this amazing deal

Google Pixel 7, 128GB: Save $245 at Woot The Google Pixel 7 is on sale for $245 off its price at Woot. This is a compact 6.3-inch phone with 60-90Hz display refresh rates and an OLED screen. It has a Tensor G2 chip under the hood and a 4,335mAh battery. It may have been released in 2022, but it'll be supported until 2027.

Pixel 7, 128GB (Snow): Save $199 with Prime Membership Do you prefer shopping for new phones from Amazon exclusively? Not a problem, so long as you have a Prime Membership. Right now, the Pixel 7 in Snow with 128GB of built-in storage space sells at $199 off its price tag. The discount is exclusively available for Prime members, and those who have none will have to make use of a $149 discount instead.

Is the new Pixel 8a expensive for you? In such a case, the Pixel 8 series will most likely be way out of your budget. Fortunately, Woot has revived its best-selling deal on the old but gold Pixel 7 , selling it for less than $360! That’s right, the 41% markdown at the Amazon-owned seller is back with a bang!While it might not be the first time we’ve seen this $245 price cut, it’s still one of the most significant discounts ever available for this device with an MSRP of $599.99 at Woot. So, if you’re a Google fan, this could be your chance to get a new Android phone from your beloved brand at significantly lower prices.If you’re not used to shopping for tech at stores that aren’t Amazon itself, don’t worry. Your favorite store also has a pretty great offer on the same 128GB phone. Over here, you can get the handset at $199 off, provided you have a Prime Membership (the device is $149 cheaper without membership).Still among the best Pixel phones on the market, this compact 6.3-inch phone holds its own ground despite being released in 2022. It has an OLED display with 60-90Hz refresh rates and a Tensor G2 chip. The Google proprietary processor relies on machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver a smooth user experience.On the camera front, this bad boy boasts a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide one. With its rich (although occasionally stuttery) camera app, this handset takes great photos with balanced exposure. Rounding out the camera package is a 10.8MP selfie unit. Feel free to browse camera samples via our Pixel 7 review Finally, although no battery life beast with its 4,355mAh battery, the Google phone should still get you through over nine hours of video streaming between charges. The device supports 21W wired and wireless charging of 20W.All in all, if you’re looking for a newthat looks great and feels smooth to use, themight be right for you. It’s now available for 41% off its price tag, making it way more affordable than usual.