Samsung Foundry resolves Exynos 2500 problems just before Galaxy S25 launch
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. | Image credit — PhoneArena
With the launch of the Galaxy S25 phones only two weeks away from now (January 8) Samsung Foundry has finally resolved (translated source) yield issues for the Exynos 2500. The processor was supposed to be used in the Galaxy S25 lineup but had to be abandoned for the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
Samsung Foundry had a challenging 2024 — something that it admitted itself — but has recently made significant progress in the right direction. Only a short while ago the foundry said that it had stabilized its 3 nm chip production: something it had been struggling with for quite a long time.
Now an insider reports that Samsung has not only resolved yield issues for the Exynos 2500 but also plans to use the processor in the upcoming Z series phones. Understandably it’s a bit too late to incorporate the Exynos 2500 in the Galaxy S25 phones which is something that some enthusiasts will be thankful for.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra also used a Snapdragon chipset. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung Foundry still has ambitious plans for its future. A spokesperson for the company recently reached out to me and confirmed that the company’s plans for developing 1.4 nm chips by 2027 are still in the works. The foundry is also working towards 2 nm chipset production and trying to secure clients.
But the company is also gearing up to lock some of its AI offerings behind a subscription which might turn off many users. For those who don’t care about AI the Galaxy S25 series will consist of some of the best phones of 2025. But if you want to make use of all of Samsung’s offerings you’re going to have to shell out a bit more cash.
If Samsung is able to achieve the same synergy between its hardware and software that Apple did with its silicon then we’ll have some truly spectacular Android phones in the future. For the time being the biggest selling point for the Galaxy S25 seems to be AI. Unlike the incomplete Apple Intelligence however, reports indicate that Samsung’s take on AI is far superior.
