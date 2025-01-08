Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Samsung Foundry resolves Exynos 2500 problems just before Galaxy S25 launch

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S24 phones
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. | Image credit — PhoneArena

With the launch of the Galaxy S25 phones only two weeks away from now (January 8) Samsung Foundry has finally resolved (translated source) yield issues for the Exynos 2500. The processor was supposed to be used in the Galaxy S25 lineup but had to be abandoned for the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You also get up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung


Samsung Foundry had a challenging 2024 — something that it admitted itself — but has recently made significant progress in the right direction. Only a short while ago the foundry said that it had stabilized its 3 nm chip production: something it had been struggling with for quite a long time.

Now an insider reports that Samsung has not only resolved yield issues for the Exynos 2500 but also plans to use the processor in the upcoming Z series phones. Understandably it’s a bit too late to incorporate the Exynos 2500 in the Galaxy S25 phones which is something that some enthusiasts will be thankful for.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra also used a Snapdragon chipset. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Samsung Foundry resolves Exynos 2500 problems just before Galaxy S25 launch
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra also used a Snapdragon chipset. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung Foundry still has ambitious plans for its future. A spokesperson for the company recently reached out to me and confirmed that the company’s plans for developing 1.4 nm chips by 2027 are still in the works. The foundry is also working towards 2 nm chipset production and trying to secure clients.

If Samsung is able to achieve the same synergy between its hardware and software that Apple did with its silicon then we’ll have some truly spectacular Android phones in the future. For the time being the biggest selling point for the Galaxy S25 seems to be AI. Unlike the incomplete Apple Intelligence however, reports indicate that Samsung’s take on AI is far superior.

But the company is also gearing up to lock some of its AI offerings behind a subscription which might turn off many users. For those who don’t care about AI the Galaxy S25 series will consist of some of the best phones of 2025. But if you want to make use of all of Samsung’s offerings you’re going to have to shell out a bit more cash.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless