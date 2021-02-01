Insiders refute rumors of an early Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch
Image Credits: Ben Geskin
A recent report from Samsung's home country of South Korea said that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would launch in May. The Z Fold 2 was announced in September 2020, but given that the Galaxy S21 series was revealed earlier than expected, we won't be surprised to see the chaebol push forward the launch date of its foldable phones too. Still, May was apparently an optimistic estimate, if tweets from two renowned insiders are anything to go by.
Leaker Max Weinbach has outright said that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 won't be here by May. A summer unveiling sounds more likely, and an earlier report had pegged the reveal window for June. The announcement could get pushed to fall too.
Weinbach has been seconded by Ross Young, who adds that panel shipments for the Z Flip 3 may start in May. This means that we can expect a June/July launch. Young isn't too sure if both foldable phones will be unveiled at the same time.
Panel shipments may start in May for the Z Flip 3 which would likely mean a June/July launch. We said this earlier as well. Fold 3 may or may not be at the same time. Too early to say.— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 31, 2021
Samsung seems to be in the midst of a major strategy overhaul. Sales of last year's Galaxy S20 were apparently so tepid that it has been discontinued in key markets already. The Note 20 didn't do any better seemingly, and the series is apparently dead now. The Note 20 FE will reportedly be the last Note handset.
Samsung has steadily been setting the groundwork for the cancellation of the iconic Note range. Stylus compatibility, which was Galaxy Note's USP, has been extended to the Galaxy S series and word on the street is that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also support the S Pen.
