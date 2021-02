Insiders refute rumors of an early Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch

Leaker Max Weinbach has outright said that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 won't be here by May. A summer unveiling sounds more likely, and an earlier report had pegged the reveal window for



Weinbach has been seconded by Ross Young, who adds that panel shipments for the Z Flip 3 may start in May. This means that we can expect a June/July launch. Young isn't too sure if both foldable phones will be unveiled at the same time.





Panel shipments may start in May for the Z Flip 3 which would likely mean a June/July launch. We said this earlier as well. Fold 3 may or may not be at the same time. Too early to say. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 31, 2021





Samsung seems to be in the midst of a major strategy overhaul. Sales of last year's Samsung seems to be in the midst of a major strategy overhaul. Sales of last year's Galaxy S20 were apparently so tepid that it has been discontinued in key markets already. The Note 20 didn't do any better seemingly, and the series is apparently dead now . The Note 20 FE will reportedly be the last Note handset.