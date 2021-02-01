Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Android

Insiders refute rumors of an early Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Feb 01, 2021, 10:08 AM
Insiders refute rumors of an early Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch
Image Credits: Ben Geskin

A recent report from Samsung's home country of South Korea said that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would launch in May. The Z Fold 2 was announced in September 2020, but given that the Galaxy S21 series was revealed earlier than expected, we won't be surprised to see the chaebol push forward the launch date of its foldable phones too. Still, May was apparently an optimistic estimate, if tweets from two renowned insiders are anything to go by. 

Leaker Max Weinbach has outright said that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 won't be here by May. A summer unveiling sounds more likely, and an earlier report had pegged the reveal window for June. The announcement could get pushed to fall too. 

Weinbach has been seconded by Ross Young, who adds that panel shipments for the Z Flip 3 may start in May. This means that we can expect a June/July launch. Young isn't too sure if both foldable phones will be unveiled at the same time. 



Samsung seems to be in the midst of a major strategy overhaul. Sales of last year's Galaxy S20 were apparently so tepid that it has been discontinued in key markets already. The Note 20 didn't do any better seemingly, and the series is apparently dead now. The Note 20 FE will reportedly be the last Note handset. 

Samsung has steadily been setting the groundwork for the cancellation of the iconic Note range. Stylus compatibility, which was Galaxy Note's USP, has been extended to the Galaxy S series and word on the street is that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also support the S Pen.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.8
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$1999 Special Verizon $1000 Samsung
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?
Popular stories
LG's best 5G phone of 2020 is also the first to score an Android 11 update

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless