Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
STAY TUNED!
Apple Event 9/15 | Here's what to expect & how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Samsung iOS Apple Android

Galaxy S21 (S30) could be the last Samsung flagship to sport a pinhole display

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 11, 2020, 11:00 AM
Galaxy S21 (S30) could be the last Samsung flagship to sport a pinhole display
Back in 2018, Samsung reportedly discussed its progress on under-screen cameras during an event in China. Two prominent leakers hint that the technology is ready for commercialization and we may see it next year.

Under-panel cameras have their own challenges, largely because of lower light transmission rates which could affect image quality. There is also the problem of aesthetics because of the discrepancy between the pixel-per-inch (PPI) of the camera area and the rest of the screen. This is something that Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing has highlighted publicly. OPPO's prototype that it demonstrated last year had similar issues.

Ice Universe claims that Samsung is faring much better in this regard and its under-screen camera tech is a lot better than the implementations we have seen so far. The company is keen on improving the tech further, which is probably why we won't see it on the Galaxy S21 (S30).



Supply chain insider Ross Young also chimed in on the discussion and he is quite confident that Samsung's under-display camera will make a debut next year. If the company doesn't equip the Galaxy S21 with the tech, we will likely see it on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The iPhone notch is apparently also on its way out


Apple is another company that seems to be working on an in-display camera. If Apple cracks the code by next year, iPhone 12's successor will likely do away with the notch, something which famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted in 2019.



These speculations are also in line with a patent filing that illustrates a notch-less iPhone. The company is also said to be working on an in-display Touch ID.

Ice's tweet also lends credence to a recent report about Apple's eagerness to bring out a foldable iPhone as soon as possible.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple to unveil Watch Series 6 and Watch Pro on Tuesday
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra optical zoom vs digital zoom
Popular stories
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 experience: Here's how videos look, games play, and more!
Popular stories
Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 video review is out

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint: new 5G and 4G LTE speed tests yield two big winners
Popular stories
The Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks and 5G speeds get tested like the carriers refuse to
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) September event is official, here's how to watch it
Popular stories
Three of Apple's four iPhone 12 models could make a major 5G compromise
Popular stories
Carrier document reveals Pixel 5 launch date

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless