Samsung rolls out a surprise but highly-awaited update to Galaxy Tab S10 series
Great news for Galaxy Tab S10 owners in the U.S. as it looks like Samsung is sending out the One UI 7 update (based on Android 15), a bit earlier than we thought. After a bit of a bumpy start with the rollout elsewhere, it’s nice to see these premium tablets getting the latest software goodies ahead of schedule.
Getting a big update early is always good news, right? Hopefully this means that Samsung has ironed out whatever kinks were causing delays and is pushing ahead. The road to One UI 7 has been a long and arduous one for devices other than the Galaxy S25 series, which came with One UI 7 built in.
Getting One UI 7 out the door to these tablets hasn't exactly been a straightforward process for Samsung. The company initially planned to get it rolling in South Korea starting back in February, aiming for April. But then things hit a pause last month before starting up again. A more recent schedule floating around suggested Tab S10 users might have to wait until May with some European countries already seeing a rollout.
Thankfully, reports are flooding in from users in the US, and even the UK, confirming the update is landing now on the Tab S10 Plus. This means that Samsung's back on track, or maybe even ahead of its original plan.
The Galaxy Tab S10 series is Samsung's top-tier tablet lineup, going head-to-head with Apple's popular iPads. These tablets pack gorgeous screens and plenty of power, aiming to be great for both watching movies and getting work done, especially with tools like the S Pen and DeX mode giving you a desktop-like feel. Keeping the software fresh with timely updates like this early One UI 7 drop is pretty important for Samsung to keep users happy and stay competitive, especially following up on the solid Tab S9 models.
For anyone using a Galaxy Tab S10, this means getting your hands on those improved multitasking tools, extra security, and customization features sooner rather than later. These updates help keep your high-end tablet feeling fresh and capable, whether you're using it for spreadsheets, video editing, or streaming movies and TV shows.
