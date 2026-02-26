Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE global launch indicated by certifications

Vivo's next flagship lineup may arrive on the global scene after all.

By
Vivo
Rear look of the Vivo X200 Ultra.
Vivo X200 Ultra for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
Vivo's upcoming lineup may actually debut outside China. While last year's vivo X200 Ultra remained a China-exclusive, that may not be the case for the X300 Ultra and the X300 FE. In fact, recent certification leaks have emerged, suggesting a global launch may not be just a far stretch.

Certificates are piling up, bringing awesome news for Vivo fans


The Vivo X300 Ultra has been emerging in certification databases since November 2025, first appearing in the IMEI database (via SmartPrix). At the time, it was way too early to determine whether that indicated a global launch. 

But on Feb 25, Gizmochina spotted the upcoming lineup — the X300 Ultra and the X300 FE — appearing on the Indonesian SDPPI database, suggesting a global launch may actually happen. All we know from the listing are the devices' model numbers: V2562 for the X300 Ultra and V2537 (X300 FE).



For Chinese brands like Vivo, clearing the SDPPI certificate is usually the last step before a global launch, so there's a good chance we might actually see the lineup could indeed land globally. That said, Vivo rarely releases devices in the US, so you likely won't find these at your local carrier or major US retailers.

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE: what we know so far?


OK, Vivo's upcoming lineup may be available in more markets, but what do we actually know about these phones? The Vivo X300 Ultra will be the large-sized flagship, while the X300 FE will be a compact, more affordable alternative.

Vivo X300 Ultra


Earlier this month, X leaker Gadgetsdata shared the expected specs for the high-end X300 Ultra. If this sticks, you can expect the upcoming Vivo phone to pack:

Vivo X300 Ultra key expected specs (rumored):


  • Display: 6.82-inch 2K OLED display
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 100W wired charging
  • Camera: 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, 200MP periscope


In a Weibo leak, renowned leaker Digital Chat Station has shared extra specs regarding the camera of the upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra. According to this leak, the device is designed specifically for professional photography, featuring a 400mm fixed-focus teleconverter lens. 

This is essentially a physical lens attachment that can turn your everyday phone into a real mobile photography beast. Aside from that, the tip suggests the Vivo X300 lineup will be revealed next month. 

Vivo X300 FE


Leaks regarding the Vivo X300 FE have emerged, giving us a preliminary look at what to expect from this option. Supposedly, this model will be a global rebrand of the China-exclusive Vivo S50 Pro Mini. 



A Geekbench listing has surfaced on Feb 16, indidating that the device could be equipped with a Snapdragon chip, featuring six cores clocked at  3.32 GHz and two performance cores (3.80 GHz), as well as an Adreno 829 GPU. Given the motherboard codename — canoe — we can safely assume the device will pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. 

If the device is indeed a global version of the S50 Pro Mini, we can also expect it to pack a 6.31-inch display, a 50 MP main rear camera, and a large battery with 90W wired charging.

Vivo X300 FE key specs (rumored):


  • Display: 6.31-inch 1.5K OLED display
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • Battery: 6,500mAh battery, 90W wired charging
  • Camera: triple rear camera with a 50MP main sensor

Is the Vivo X300 lineup destined for glory?



Both Vivo X300 variants sound quite exciting on paper. But the main problem I see here is availability. If the Vivo X300 indeed launches globally, chances are they would attract a big fanbase. I don't see how it would succeed if it remains China-exclusive, though.

To truly succeed, the devices would also need to come in a more refined design. After all, that camera bump on the Vivo X200 Ultra was absolutely massive — and this should definitely change. And yet, the hefty 7,000mAh battery and the advanced sensors would be a challenge for Vivo.


Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless