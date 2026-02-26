Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE global launch indicated by certifications

For Chinese brands like Vivo, clearing the SDPPI certificate is usually the last step before a global launch, so there's a good chance we might actually see the lineup could indeed land globally. That said, Vivo rarely releases devices in the US, so you likely won't find these at your local carrier or major US retailers.

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE: what we know so far?

Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra key expected specs (rumored):

Display: 6.82-inch 2K OLED display

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Battery: 7,000mAh, 100W wired charging

Camera: 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, 200MP periscope





Vivo X300 FE









A Geekbench listing has surfaced on Feb 16, indidating that the device could be equipped with a Snapdragon chip, featuring six cores clocked at 3.32 GHz and two performance cores (3.80 GHz), as well as an Adreno 829 GPU. Given the motherboard codename — canoe — we can safely assume the device will pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.



If the device is indeed a global version of the S50 Pro Mini, we can also expect it to pack a 6.31-inch display, a 50 MP main rear camera, and a large battery with 90W wired charging.



Vivo X300 FE key specs (rumored):

Display: 6.31-inch 1.5K OLED display

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Battery: 6,500mAh battery, 90W wired charging

Camera: triple rear camera with a 50MP main sensor

Is the Vivo X300 lineup destined for glory?



Both Vivo X300 variants sound quite exciting on paper. But the main problem I see here is availability. If the Vivo X300 indeed launches globally, chances are they would attract a big fanbase. I don't see how it would succeed if it remains China-exclusive, though.



