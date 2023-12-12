Samsung reportedly plans to sell nearly 16 million Galaxy S24 Ultra units in 2024
With worldwide sales of the Galaxy S23 series reportedly cracking 25 million units globally, Samsung is looking to ship 35.2 million units of its upcoming flagship line worldwide in 2024. Rumored to be scheduled for a January 17th unveiling, pre-orders of the Galaxy S24 line are expected to kick off the same day culminating in a January 30th release date for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Per TheElec (via SamMobile), Samsung's crystal ball shows consumers around the world purchasing 13.5 million units of the Galaxy S24, 5.8 million Galaxy S24+ handsets, and a leading 15.9 million units of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. All three phones are rumored to be equipped with brighter screens with the panel on the Galaxy S24 Ultra delivering up to 2600 nits of peak brightness. Another selling point is expected to be new AI features for the trio.
As usual, the spotlight shines brightest on the Galaxy S24 Ultra which Samsung hopes will attract buyers with a new titanium build, an enhanced 200MP rear camera, and the capability to shoot 8K video while using 5x optical zoom. Currently, at 8K, Galaxy S23 Ultra users can only shoot with digital zoom. The 2024 top-of-the-line model will also sport a 5000mAh battery compared to a 4000mAh cell for the S24 and a 4900mAh battery for the Galaxy S24+.
Samsung is believed to have sold over 25 million Galaxy S23 series handsets; the line includes the pictured Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ should be powered by the deca-core Exynos 2400 chipset in all markets but the U.S. and China; in those countries, the two phones will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor (AP). In all markets, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AP under the hood.
If the rumors are correct, Samsung is introducing its new flagship line two weeks before the Galaxy S23 series was unveiled this year, and the rumored release date would be 18 days ahead of this year's schedule. Sammy's goal here is to start competing against the iPhone 15 series earlier and in the process, picking up additional sales that it might have lost to Apple otherwise.
Can Samsung meet its goal and deliver 35.2 million Galaxy S24 series handsets next year? Hopefully, we will have the answer for you around this time next year.
