Samsung to hold Galaxy S24 Unpacked launch event on January 17 in San Jose

Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 Unpacked event date and location





January 17, 2023

San Francisco/‎San José





Not only that, but Max also reiterates that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Unpacked event keynote will be streaming live from the West Coast.





Back in October, the Korean article mentioned that the big Galaxy S24 announcement event will take place in San Francisco, which Samsung has already done before for previous launches.





Now, however, Max enigmatically tips "in San Josė" in the January 17th Unpacked event leak thread. In any case, after several years of virtual or hybrid launches, we are just happy that there will be a live keynote extolling the virtues of Samsung's 2024 flagship phones.





The major attention seeker is, if course, again expected to be the Galaxy S24 Ultra model. Not only could it land with new, larger zoom camera sensors, but also with one of the brightest displays on a phone and a fresh take on a titanium frame that should make it lighter and more durable. That's one of the best upgrades Samsung could make on a rather large and heavy handset.





Galaxy S24 and S24+ are also expected to score sizeable upgrades in display quality, camera abilities, and processing power. The S23 Ultra, however, is the one that should ship with Qualcomm's newest and most powerful The smallerand S24+ are also expected to score sizeable upgrades in display quality, camera abilities, and processing power. The S23 Ultra, however, is the one that should ship with Qualcomm's newest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset everywhere, including in Europe.





Accordingly, that is the one we'd be most eagerly awaiting to be announced at the S24 Unpacked event on January 17, no matter if it will take place in San Josė or San Francisco, as usual.