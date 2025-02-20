After several beta builds, Samsung is finally ready to release One UI 7

One UI 7

the beta program if officially closed and the stable software update of UI 7 will be released very soon

Galaxy S24

Samsung has already closed the One UI 7 beta program and is preparing to roll out the stable version | Screenshot credit: Reddit user lminvti

Samsung is expected to release the One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 series first, but its latest One UI 7 too.



The upcoming One UI 7 brings significant visual changes to the user interface, in addition to all the new features and improvements that Android 15 is adding by default.



There are also many AI-related features that Samsung has included in One UI 7 , although not all its Galaxy devices will get them. In fact, some of Samsung’s cheapest phones will receive a “core” version of One UI 7 , which lacks some of the more hardware-demanding features.



