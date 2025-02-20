Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Even though we’re two months into 2025, Samsung hasn’t yet released One UI 7 for any of its smartphones. The South Korean giant has been testing the major update for quite a while, but it seems that is finally nailed the final version, and we should expect One UI 7 to start rolling out to the first Galaxy devices any day now.

Soon after releasing the fourth beta version of Android 15-based One UI 7 to the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung confirmed that the beta program has been closed, and the stable version will be released very soon.

The information comes directly from Samsung’s customer support team, and it’s also confirmed by a moderator from the Samsung India forums (via Reddit). According to both messages, “the beta program if officially closed and the stable software update of UI 7 will be released very soon.”

If you’re rocking a Galaxy S24 or any other Galaxy device eligible for this update, it’s recommended to remain active in the Samsung Member application to be notified when the update becomes available for your phone.

After several beta builds, Samsung is finally ready to release One UI 7
Samsung has already closed the One UI 7 beta program and is preparing to roll out the stable version | Screenshot credit: Reddit user lminvti

Samsung is expected to release the One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 series first, but its latest foldable phones are likely to be among the first wave of devices to be upgraded to One UI 7 too.

The upcoming One UI 7 brings significant visual changes to the user interface, in addition to all the new features and improvements that Android 15 is adding by default.

There are also many AI-related features that Samsung has included in One UI 7, although not all its Galaxy devices will get them. In fact, some of Samsung’s cheapest phones will receive a “core” version of One UI 7, which lacks some of the more hardware-demanding features.

We’ve already seen the One UI 7 Core in action on Samsung’s recently introduced Galaxy F06 5G and Galaxy A16 5G. Both affordable 5G smartphones are now available for pre-order in India.
