Samsung's 'next flagship product' is confirmed to use first-of-its-kind AMD GPU
As rumored back in August 2020, this bad boy will obviously not be ready for primetime by the end of January 2021. That means the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are set to use Arm-based Mali G78 graphics technology in their "international" Exynos-powered incarnations while replacing that with a Qualcomm-made Adreno 660 GPU as far as Snapdragon 888 variants designed for the US and a couple of other markets are concerned.
But then Samsung's confirmed plan for its "next flagship product" is to offer AMD-powered graphics technology. Unfortunately, that's about all System LSI Business President Dr. Inyup Kang was willing to share on this newly announced high-profile partnership, which pretty much raises more questions than it provides answers to.
The biggest mystery revolves around the identity of this "next flagship product", which could be Samsung's oft-rumored Galaxy Note swan song, as well as the ultra-high-end (and presumably ultra-expensive) Z Fold 3 or even 2022's Galaxy S22 lineup. Whichever of these three scenarios will eventually pan out, we're certainly intrigued to see what AMD can do to help Samsung's homebrewed chips eclipse the towering graphics performance of Qualcomm and Apple's best smartphone SoCs.