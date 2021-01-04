This is what Samsung's Galaxy Note 21 Ultra could look like
This Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra concept looks stunning
The concept renders in question envision the top-of-the-range Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra as a blend of the well-reviewed Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra.
The device is fitted with thin bezels too. However, the designer has avoided anything too unrealistic by choosing a thicker chin over a completely uniform implementation, the latter of which is often seen as more desirable.
Rumor has it that Samsung is working on in-screen tech for the selfie camera. Some have suggested that it could debut on the Galaxy Note 21 series, but in this case, a punch-hole is included.
All of this is paired with a stainless-steel frame, home to a power button and volume rocker on the right side, and a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom. There isn’t a 3.5mm headphone jack, but the S Pen stylus is included.
Sitting on the back of the concept is a very large camera bump. It looks a lot like the one featured on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but some elements of the Galaxy S21 Ultra have been included.
For example, the bump now blends into the frame on the top and side. An extra sensor is included too, which lines up with the expectation that Samsung will largely re-use the S21 Ultra’s camera setup.
The latter, for those of you that don’t know, look set to offer a 108-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. These are to be coupled with a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto zoom camera and a 10-megapixel 10x periscope zoom snapper. Support for Samsung’s 100x Space Zoom feature is reportedly present too, as is a laser autofocus system.
All of this is paired with a stainless-steel frame, home to a power button and volume rocker on the right side, and a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom. There isn’t a 3.5mm headphone jack, but the S Pen stylus is included.
An updated camera bump inspired by the S21 Ultra
Sitting on the back of the concept is a very large camera bump. It looks a lot like the one featured on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but some elements of the Galaxy S21 Ultra have been included.
For example, the bump now blends into the frame on the top and side. An extra sensor is included too, which lines up with the expectation that Samsung will largely re-use the S21 Ultra’s camera setup.
The latter, for those of you that don’t know, look set to offer a 108-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. These are to be coupled with a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto zoom camera and a 10-megapixel 10x periscope zoom snapper. Support for Samsung’s 100x Space Zoom feature is reportedly present too, as is a laser autofocus system.
Circling back to the camera’s appearance, the concept renders envision a black camera bump on all variants. This differs from the S21 series, which includes a color-matching bump, but Ice Universe believes this could be the final design.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra, which may be accompanied by a cheaper sibling, would usually make its international debut in August at a standalone Unpacked event.
But this year the South Korean giant has moved up its Galaxy S21 launch by around a month. The same could happen with the Galaxy Note series, so an unveiling in July can’t be discarded yet.
As for the internal specifications, expect the next-gen flagship to carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 in the US and Samsung’s Exynos 2100, which will be unveiled in a weeks’ time, across Europe.
Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra announcement and key specs
The Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra, which may be accompanied by a cheaper sibling, would usually make its international debut in August at a standalone Unpacked event.
But this year the South Korean giant has moved up its Galaxy S21 launch by around a month. The same could happen with the Galaxy Note series, so an unveiling in July can’t be discarded yet.
As for the internal specifications, expect the next-gen flagship to carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 in the US and Samsung’s Exynos 2100, which will be unveiled in a weeks’ time, across Europe.
Customers may receive access to 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM as standard too. But if the Galaxy S21 series is anything to go by, support for microSD cards could be axed.