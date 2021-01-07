Samsung announces dedicated event for Galaxy S21's Exynos 2100, the first-ever for a chip

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



Samsung had earlier teased the launch by posting a short clip on its socials and it has now revealed more details regarding the virtual event



As GSM Arena Asnotes, this is the first time Samsung is holding a special event for a chip, and this underscores the importance of the Exynos 2100. The broadcast begins at 11 p.m. KST (9 a.m. EST) on the company's YouTube channel, the Exynos website, and Samsung Newsroom.



The chip will probably power the European, South Korean, and Middle Eastern variants of the Galaxy S21. The bigger news is that it will likely match Qualcomm Snapdragon 888's performance. Qualcomm's silicon will likely fuel the American and Chinese variants of Samsung's forthcoming flagships.



The past year, there was a lot of ruckus about the discrepancy between Samsung's proprietary chipset and Qualcomm's SoC. This led Samsung to abandon the in-house Mongoose cores and replace them with Arm's designs.



Some rumors and leaked benchmark results even indicate that the Exynos-based Galaxy S21 will outperform its Snapdragon-fueled counterpart, and the Exynos models may also consume less power.



The two chips are expected to have similar core architectures, but Samsung's silicon is tipped to offer higher clock speeds.



