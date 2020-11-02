iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 02, 2020, 10:15 AM
Samsung reportedly scales back Galaxy Note 20 production
It appears that the Galaxy Note 20 series isn't doing any better than the Galaxy S20 lineup.

A report fresh out of South Korea claims that Samsung only manufactured 70 percent of what it originally planned to produce in October. 

Although the series apparently started on a strong note, the success was short-lived.

Per today's report, Samsung had initially planned to make 900,000 units of the Note 20 series last month but it ended up manufacturing 600,000 units. 

Note 20 Ultra seems to be doing better than the standard model


Sources claim that the production ratio between the Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra was around one to two in October.

The production rate revision has apparently affected the standard model more than the Ultra variant which suggests the specced-out flagship is faring better comparatively.

Although both models share the key specs, the Note 20 Ultra has a more premium design and it also offers better camera specs, a higher refresh rate, a larger battery, more memory, and MicroSD card support. The Galaxy Note 20 costs $999.99, and the Ultra starts at $1,299.99. The handsets went on sale on August 21.

When Samsung recently announced its third quarter results, it said that smartphone sales increased 50 percent when compared to the previous quarter with the launch of new flagship phones and stronger sales of mass-market models in key markets. Since the new premium models were launched towards the end of Q3, it's safe to assume that affordable handsets contributed more to sales. 

The lackluster sales could be attributed to the high prices of Samsung's flagships as well as the economic uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.

Low flagship sales could lead to an early Galaxy S21 release


According to unofficial stats from a company called M Science, Galaxy S20 shipments were 50 percent lower when compared to the Galaxy S10 during the first seven week of sales. The lower than expected sales were apparently the reason why Samsung released the Galaxy S20 FE.

It also appears that Samsung will release the Galaxy S21 earlier than expected to make up for the lost flagship sales.

The company has already warned that it expects revenue to fall during the fourth quarter of the year, in part because of higher competition.

Even though Galaxy S20's shipments are seemingly disappointing, the series contributed the most to global 5G revenue in H1 2020. The company currently dominates 5G smartphone sales but analysts believe it will soon be taken over by Apple, thanks to its first 5G-enabled lineup.

