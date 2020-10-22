The Huawei Mate 40 Series are official – Space Ring Design, 5G and super fast charging
Today the Huawei Mate 40 Series were finally officially announced by the Chinese giant. Over the last few weeks we saw plenty of rumors and leaks on the Mate 40, giving us a pretty clear idea of what to expect, but let's now take a look at Huawei's official information, and see where the Mate 40 shines and what it has to offer.
Huawei Mate 40 Series display, design and speakers
The Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ both feature what the company calls Horizon Display. Those are basically curved displays, meant to not only contribute for a pleasing design, but according to the company, make the phones more comfortable to hold. And since many of us aren't too keen on curved displays, due to the accidental touches that they often cause, Huawei reassures that the Mate 40 Series come with enhanced false-touch prevention algorithms.
A dynamic always-on display feature was also showcased during Huawei's Mate 40 Series event. It's essentially an animated always-on screen, which will be customizable and theme-able by the user. And in order to conserve battery, an additional "Eye on Display" feature was introduced, which, when enabled will only light up the screen if the user is looking at it.
The Mate 40 Pro and Pro+ also hold an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, while the Mate 40 is rated at IP53. The Mate 40 Pro, which will be most widely available, weighs 212 grams.
Excitingly, the Mate 40 Pro and Pro+ also feature dual stereo speakers, which according to Huawei also produce significant bass. This alone somewhat makes up for the fact that the phones don't have a headphone jack, as movie watching and gaming will be quite more enjoyable than on single-speaker phones.
Even back when we had to rely on leaks and rumors, we knew that the Mate 40 Series would be coming with quite the interesting-looking main camera set-up. And this is it, a large, circular module holding all the cameras. Huawei calls it a Space Ring Design, which is clearly a suitable name.
Huawei's CEO announced that the cameras have also been designed with a "free-form lens", meant to fix the barrel distortion effect we often see from wide-angle cameras. For video recording, the phones also feature Super Steady stabilization and even unlimited slow motion recording at up to 240 frames-per-second. Slow motion recording will also be available on the selfie cameras. A demonstration also showcased Huawei's Dual View feature, allowing for video recording from two cameras at the same time, for example – a user could film themselves with the selfie shooter while recording another subject with the back camera.
Huawei Mate 40 Series cameras
The Huawei Mate 40 Pro also notably features a periscope telephoto camera with 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom. Videos with the main camera can be shot at up to 3840 x 2160 pixels, while photos can be as large as 8192 x 6144 pixels.
Camera
Rear
Triple camera
Main camera
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.9
Second camera
12 MP (Telephoto)
Specifications
Aperture size: F3.4
Third camera
20 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.8
Video recording
7680x4320 (8K UHD)
Features
EIS
Front
13 MP
See the full Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool.
Huawei Mate 40 Series price, availability and color options
The Mate 40 Pro will be launching in the UK on November 13 and in two color variants – Black and Mystic Silver. As for the price – it's £1099.99 (about $1,442). And for this price, it will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The Mate 40 Pro will be available to purchase from the Huawei Store and with selected operators, with pre-orders starting on November 3. We currently don't have information on whether other non-Chinese regions will be getting the phone and if so – when.
Huawei Mate 40 Series specs, software and charging speeds
Unsurprisingly, the Huawei Mate 40 Series will be running Android 10 with Huawei's EMUI 11 on top, without any Google services present. That means no Google Play Store, so for downloading apps, Mate 40 users will need to rely on Huawei's own AppGallery. It unfortunately lacks apps from US companies such as Google and Facebook, but still has a large number of games and popular apps, including TikTok and Viber.
As for the charging speeds, the Mate 40 Pro is capable of 66-watt wired fast charging and 50-watt wireless charging. It also conveniently comes with a 66-watt fast charging brick out of the box. Its battery is 4400 mAh.
Huawei Mate 40 Series detailed specifications
Design
Dimensions
Weight
the average is 6.3 oz (181 g)
Materials
Back: Glass; Frame: Aluminum
Resistance
Water, Dust; IP68
Biometrics
In-screen fingerprint
Cellular
5G
Sub-6
Buyers information
Price
€ 1200
Availability
Scheduled release
Nov 13, 2020
