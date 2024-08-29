Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Samsung's razor-thin Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition could come with a top-of-the-line camera too

Even though the reasonably well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are barely a few weeks old, it's looking more and more likely that Samsung's best foldable phone this year hasn't been unveiled just yet.

Originally rumored to be dubbed Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra all the way back in February and revised to a Z Fold 6 Slim moniker a few months ago, the undoubtedly state-of-the-art book-style handset is now expected to go official as early as (late) September under what sounds like a more fitting Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition name.

One of the reasons why that sounds more appropriate to us than a Z Fold 6 Slim label is because the "special edition" device is likely to bring more notable improvements to the table compared to the "regular" Z Fold 6 than just a thinner profile.

A "special" foldable needs a special camera


Do you feel it's a bit... absurd to pay $1,900 (and up) for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and receive a decidedly humbler camera system than what the $1,200 Galaxy S24 Ultra has to offer? Fret not, as you will probably be able to buy the Z Fold Special Edition with a top-of-the-line 200MP rear-facing snapper in tow soon... in South Korea and China.

That's right, Samsung's most sophisticated foldable yet is expected (by none other than Evan Blass) to adopt the same primary imaging sensor as the company's most advanced non-foldable handset out there today.

 

We don't know (for sure) about any of the other Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition cameras for the time being, but an upgrade from the Z Fold 6's 50MP main snapper to a whopping 200 megapixels sounds like it could make a world of difference for the future phone's real-life photography skills.

Unfortunately, this almost guaranteed improvement (as it is revealed by probably the most reputable mobile tech leaker out there) makes us even more pessimistic regarding the recommended price of the Z Fold Special Edition, aka Z Fold 6 Slim. Meanwhile, the odds of ever being able to buy the device in the US or Europe remain slim to non-existent.

The Z Fold Special Edition will be BIG and thinner than previously predicted


Do you know those reports that claimed Samsung was going for an overall product thickness of around 11mm here, struggling to trim more than a millimeter off the Z Fold 6's waist? By the looks of another fresh (ev)leak on X, the company has managed to knock the profile of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition down to just 10.6mm after all.

That's a nice 1.5mm slimmer than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (in folded form), with the unfolded thickness also reduced from 5.6 to a measly 4.9mm. How do those measurements compare to the competition? Pretty favorably if you consider the OnePlus Open, for instance, although the Honor Magic V3 remains an unrivaled supermodel in today's packed foldable landscape.


On the other hand, the Z Fold Special Edition could eclipse the Magic V3 (as well as the OnePlus Open) in the screen size department, apparently jumping from the Fold 6's 7.6 and 6.3-inch panels all the way up to 8 and 6.5 inches.

That's a lot of screen real estate, which may require a lot of battery power to stay on for a satisfactory amount of time between charges. For now, there are no words on the handset's cell capacity (or any other upgrades over the Z Fold 6 apart from the ones discussed here), but something tells us Evan Blass has more information to share in the next few hours, so keep an ear to the ground and your eyes peeled on social media (and our own little website).
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

