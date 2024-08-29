Samsung's razor-thin Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition could come with a top-of-the-line camera too









One of the reasons why that sounds more appropriate to us than a Z Fold 6 Slim label is because the "special edition" device is likely to bring more notable improvements to the table compared to the "regular" Z Fold 6 than just a thinner profile.

A "special" foldable needs a special camera





Do you feel it's a bit... absurd to pay $1,900 (and up) for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and receive a decidedly humbler camera system than what the $1,200 Galaxy S24 Ultra has to offer? Fret not, as you will probably be able to buy the Z Fold Special Edition with a top-of-the-line 200MP rear-facing snapper in tow soon... in South Korea and China.





That's right, Samsung's most sophisticated foldable yet is expected (by none other than Evan Blass ) to adopt the same primary imaging sensor as the company's most advanced non-foldable handset out there today.









We don't know (for sure) about any of the other Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition cameras for the time being, but an upgrade from the Z Fold 6 's 50MP main snapper to a whopping 200 megapixels sounds like it could make a world of difference for the future phone's real-life photography skills.





Unfortunately, this almost guaranteed improvement (as it is revealed by probably the most reputable mobile tech leaker out there) makes us even more pessimistic regarding the recommended price of the Z Fold Special Edition, aka Z Fold 6 Slim. Meanwhile, the odds of ever being able to buy the device in the US or Europe remain slim to non-existent.

The Z Fold Special Edition will be BIG and thinner than previously predicted





Do you know those reports that claimed Samsung was going for an overall product thickness of around 11mm here, struggling to trim more than a millimeter off the Z Fold 6's waist? By the looks of another fresh (ev)leak on X , the company has managed to knock the profile of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition down to just 10.6mm after all.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 (in folded form), with the unfolded thickness also reduced from 5.6 to a measly 4.9mm. How do those measurements compare to the competition? Pretty favorably if you consider the That's a nice 1.5mm slimmer than the(in folded form), with the unfolded thickness also reduced from 5.6 to a measly 4.9mm. How do those measurements compare to the competition? Pretty favorably if you consider the OnePlus Open , for instance, although the Honor Magic V3 remains an unrivaled supermodel in today's packed foldable landscape.









On the other hand, the Z Fold Special Edition could eclipse the Magic V3 (as well as the OnePlus Open ) in the screen size department, apparently jumping from the Fold 6's 7.6 and 6.3-inch panels all the way up to 8 and 6.5 inches.



Recommended Stories