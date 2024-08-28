Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim rumor saga takes an unexpected turn with 'Special' new name

Galaxy Z Fold 6





That's right, a third possible moniker for Samsung 's thinnest and most impressive book-style foldable to date is now in the mix, and in many ways, this newly rumored branding makes a lot more sense than the two names previously speculated by a bunch of reliable (and not-so-reliable) sources.

Hola, Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition





Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra names. That's basically the only part of this Evan Blass tweet we can reproduce here without having to censor a particularly bad word used in relation to theSlim andUltra names.





As (ev) leaks go, we're certainly not looking at the clearest and most straightforward report on an unannounced product ever, but we're pretty sure what Blass is suggesting here is that Samsung has decided to go with Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition for its... special upcoming foldable.









That's Z Fold Special Edition, mind you, and not Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which may look like a small and unimportant distinction while at the same time suggesting this oft-rumored device will not share a very close resemblance with the existing Galaxy Z Fold 6





Unfortunately, Evan Blass (who happens to be probably the most trustworthy mobile device leaker in the business today) has no information to share on the availability of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, leaving us relying on what we previously heard from multiple other tipsters and publications.





Namely, the general expectation continues to be that Samsung will restrict the sales of this product to China and South Korea. A launch event in one or both of those key Asian markets is likely to take place in late September , naturally followed by a commercial release (in limited numbers) shortly thereafter.

How will the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition differ from the Z Fold 6?





Just because "Slim" is no longer expected to be part of this bad boy's marketing label, that doesn't mean its key selling point and main distinction from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be revised in any way.





That's right, we're fairly certain that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is set to considerably reduce its "cousin's" thickness, purportedly going from 12.1mm to around 11mm when folded to try to improve maneuverability.













Of course, more screen real estate would help Samsung better compete against gentle giants like the Honor Magic V3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro , but without global availability, that's obviously unlikely to translate into very strong sales. Especially with a price point virtually guaranteed to top the already ultra-expensive Z Fold 6, at a rumored equivalent of around $2,100 in South Korea.





Most of the other key Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition details remain under wraps, although it's pretty much etched in stone that the phone will come without S Pen support to help with its slim profile and largely unchanged camera specifications from the Z Fold 6.