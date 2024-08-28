Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Samsung slashing prices
Save on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with special educational, as well as regular discounts at Samsung now!
Sep 01, Sun, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim rumor saga takes an unexpected turn with 'Special' new name

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim rumor saga takes an unexpected turn with 'Special' new name
Love it or... consider it a bad idea, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (formerly known as Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra) refuses to go away from the rumor mill, instead looking more and more likely for a fast-approaching release... under an entirely different name.

That's right, a third possible moniker for Samsung's thinnest and most impressive book-style foldable to date is now in the mix, and in many ways, this newly rumored branding makes a lot more sense than the two names previously speculated by a bunch of reliable (and not-so-reliable) sources.

Hola, Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition


That's basically the only part of this Evan Blass tweet we can reproduce here without having to censor a particularly bad word used in relation to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra names. 

As (ev) leaks go, we're certainly not looking at the clearest and most straightforward report on an unannounced product ever, but we're pretty sure what Blass is suggesting here is that Samsung has decided to go with Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition for its... special upcoming foldable.


That's Z Fold Special Edition, mind you, and not Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which may look like a small and unimportant distinction while at the same time suggesting this oft-rumored device will not share a very close resemblance with the existing Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Unfortunately, Evan Blass (who happens to be probably the most trustworthy mobile device leaker in the business today) has no information to share on the availability of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, leaving us relying on what we previously heard from multiple other tipsters and publications.

Namely, the general expectation continues to be that Samsung will restrict the sales of this product to China and South Korea. A launch event in one or both of those key Asian markets is likely to take place in late September, naturally followed by a commercial release (in limited numbers) shortly thereafter.

How will the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition differ from the Z Fold 6?


Just because "Slim" is no longer expected to be part of this bad boy's marketing label, that doesn't mean its key selling point and main distinction from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be revised in any way.

That's right, we're fairly certain that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is set to considerably reduce its "cousin's" thickness, purportedly going from 12.1mm to around 11mm when folded to try to improve maneuverability.


An equally important change tipped by a few different sources over the last few weeks, meanwhile, could see the Z Fold 6's 7.6 and 6.3-inch screens jump all the way up to 8 and 6.5 inches, which may have the opposite effect on the Z Fold Special Edition's maneuverability.

Of course, more screen real estate would help Samsung better compete against gentle giants like the Honor Magic V3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, but without global availability, that's obviously unlikely to translate into very strong sales. Especially with a price point virtually guaranteed to top the already ultra-expensive Z Fold 6, at a rumored equivalent of around $2,100 in South Korea.

Most of the other key Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition details remain under wraps, although it's pretty much etched in stone that the phone will come without S Pen support to help with its slim profile and largely unchanged camera specifications from the Z Fold 6.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless