New reports zero in on possible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim release date and camera specs





Should we save the September 25 date?





While it's clearly still premature to take something so specific for granted, it's definitely... interesting that all the previously vague rumors about Samsung's Z Fold 6 Slim launch schedule are finally making way for a firm date. This sounds like a little more than an educated guess or a simple prediction in the latest Chosun Daily reporting , but even if it pans out, we don't expect it to be true for many global markets.









That's because the phone itself is unlikely to (ever) become available around the world, instead targeting primarily (or even exclusively) a Chinese and Korean audience. As such, there's more than a decent chance that the Z Fold 6 Slim will be unveiled first in Samsung 's homeland of South Korea on September 25, followed by a second announcement in the world's single largest smartphone market a little further down the road.





It's currently unclear if we should expect the handset's domestic sales to kick off by the end of next month as well, but the price tag is once again tipped at "around" 2.8 million won. That equates to roughly $2,100 at today's exchange rate, which is unsurprisingly hard to stomach for most foldable fans who don't happen to be oil tycoons.





The small fortune likely to be charged by Samsung for a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim in a single black colorway will probably net you a book-style foldable powerhouse with a thinner and sturdier titanium body than the "normal" Z Fold 6 , as well as no S Pen support, two larger screens purportedly measuring 8 and 6.5 inches in diagonal, and...

Did anyone say better cameras?





If you did, we have some (moderately) good news, some bad news, and some neutral news to deliver today. Starting with the good news, the Z Fold 6 Slim is predicted by a generally reliable publication to feature a 5MP under-display camera. That would represent a (modest) improvement over the 4MP screen-embedded selfie snapper of the Z Fold 6 , which is of course (slightly) better than no upgrade at all.













Moving on to the bad news, it appears that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is set to keep its cousin's 10MP cover camera and 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the back unchanged. That's far from surprising, but it could also disappoint some shutterbugs who had hoped to see this upcoming foldable super-flagship make substantial changes across more departments than just screen size, overall product thickness, and possibly build quality.





Wrapping up with the neutral news, there are apparently no words on the primary and telephoto sensors soon to be found on the back of the Z Fold 6 Slim. That keeps our hopes alive for an important upgrade or two on the imaging front, although we admit the chances of that actually happening are... wait for it... slim at best.