This Intel Core i5-powered Surface Pro 7 might be one of the best ultra-affordable tablets right now
It's hard to think of a better "investment" at the time of this writing than a $219.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5 power, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If asked to describe Microsoft's powerful 2-in-1 Surface Pro tablet family, I'm pretty sure "affordable" is not going to be one of the first words that come to your mind. But if you're willing to settle for a 2019-released member of that family, you can spend as little as $219.99 today.
That's right, Woot is currently selling a Surface Pro 7 (in "grade A" refurbished condition) at a lower price than not just something like Apple's latest "regular" iPad, but a mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite as well. Of course, it's not entirely fair to compare a refurb with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices available at retailers like Amazon with standard manufacturer warranties included, although for what it's worth, your dirt-cheap Surface Pro 7 will also come with a 90-day seller warranty.
Despite its very advanced age, this 12.3-inch giant is still clearly superior to virtually all the best budget tablets out there in terms of not just screen size, but screen quality, battery life, connectivity, audio performance, and overall system performance as well.
Yes, your 220 bucks will be enough to buy you an (admittedly ancient) 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor that undoubtedly outperforms the latest mid-range chips from the likes of Qualcomm, Samsung, or MediaTek, especially in combination with a more than respectable 8GB RAM count.
Perhaps even more remarkably, the Surface Pro 7 variant on sale here at this incredibly low price also comes with a super-speedy 256GB solid-state drive, as well as an excellent battery endurance rating of 10.5 hours (in "typical" device usage).
If you're worried about software support, well, you shouldn't be, as Microsoft's nearly six-year-old 12.3-inch slate can be upgraded from Windows 10 Home to Windows 11 right out the box for free. On top of everything else, you get both a USB-A port and a USB-C port for complete convenience and versatility, not to mention powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Audio sound technology, a good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.
In theory, Woot plans to keep this killer deal going for seven days, but I wouldn't be surprised if your demand wipes out the e-tailer's inventory in a matter of hours, in which case you might want to take a look at the best Amazon promotion available right now as well. You'll have to pay an extra $90 there, mind you, but the price is still not bad for what the Surface Pro 7 offers with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Intel Core i5 power.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: