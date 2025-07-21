Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

This Intel Core i5-powered Surface Pro 7 might be one of the best ultra-affordable tablets right now

It's hard to think of a better "investment" at the time of this writing than a $219.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5 power, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Windows Microsoft Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
If asked to describe Microsoft's powerful 2-in-1 Surface Pro tablet family, I'm pretty sure "affordable" is not going to be one of the first words that come to your mind. But if you're willing to settle for a 2019-released member of that family, you can spend as little as $219.99 today.

That's right, Woot is currently selling a Surface Pro 7 (in "grade A" refurbished condition) at a lower price than not just something like Apple's latest "regular" iPad, but a mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite as well. Of course, it's not entirely fair to compare a refurb with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices available at retailers like Amazon with standard manufacturer warranties included, although for what it's worth, your dirt-cheap Surface Pro 7 will also come with a 90-day seller warranty.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

$219 99
Wi-Fi Only, Intel 10th Gen Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3-Inch PixelSense Touchscreen with 2736 x 1824 Pixel Resolution, Up to 10.5 Hours of Battery Life, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Audio Support, USB-C, USB-A, Windows 10 Home (Free Windows 11 Upgrade Available), Silver Color, Grade A Refurbished, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Wi-Fi Only, Intel 10th Gen Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3-Inch PixelSense Touchscreen with 2736 x 1824 Pixel Resolution, Up to 10.5 Hours of Battery Life, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Audio Support, USB-C, USB-A, Windows 10 Home (Free Windows 11 Upgrade Available), Platinum Color, Renewed, Excellent Condition
Buy at Amazon

Despite its very advanced age, this 12.3-inch giant is still clearly superior to virtually all the best budget tablets out there in terms of not just screen size, but screen quality, battery life, connectivity, audio performance, and overall system performance as well.

Yes, your 220 bucks will be enough to buy you an (admittedly ancient) 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor that undoubtedly outperforms the latest mid-range chips from the likes of Qualcomm, Samsung, or MediaTek, especially in combination with a more than respectable 8GB RAM count.

Perhaps even more remarkably, the Surface Pro 7 variant on sale here at this incredibly low price also comes with a super-speedy 256GB solid-state drive, as well as an excellent battery endurance rating of 10.5 hours (in "typical" device usage).

If you're worried about software support, well, you shouldn't be, as Microsoft's nearly six-year-old 12.3-inch slate can be upgraded from Windows 10 Home to Windows 11 right out the box for free. On top of everything else, you get both a USB-A port and a USB-C port for complete convenience and versatility, not to mention powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Audio sound technology, a good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

In theory, Woot plans to keep this killer deal going for seven days, but I wouldn't be surprised if your demand wipes out the e-tailer's inventory in a matter of hours, in which case you might want to take a look at the best Amazon promotion available right now as well. You'll have to pay an extra $90 there, mind you, but the price is still not bad for what the Surface Pro 7 offers with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Intel Core i5 power.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 6

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail

Latest News

The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless