This Intel Core i5-powered Surface Pro 7 might be one of the best ultra-affordable tablets right now





That's right, Woot is currently selling a Surface Pro 7 (in "grade A" refurbished condition) at a lower price than not just something like Apple's latest "regular" iPad , but a mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite as well. Of course, it's not entirely fair to compare a refurb with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices available at retailers like Amazon with standard manufacturer warranties included, although for what it's worth, your dirt-cheap Surface Pro 7 will also come with a 90-day seller warranty.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 $219 99 Wi-Fi Only, Intel 10th Gen Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3-Inch PixelSense Touchscreen with 2736 x 1824 Pixel Resolution, Up to 10.5 Hours of Battery Life, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Audio Support, USB-C, USB-A, Windows 10 Home (Free Windows 11 Upgrade Available), Silver Color, Grade A Refurbished, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Wi-Fi Only, Intel 10th Gen Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3-Inch PixelSense Touchscreen with 2736 x 1824 Pixel Resolution, Up to 10.5 Hours of Battery Life, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Audio Support, USB-C, USB-A, Windows 10 Home (Free Windows 11 Upgrade Available), Platinum Color, Renewed, Excellent Condition Buy at Amazon





Despite its very advanced age, this 12.3-inch giant is still clearly superior to virtually all the best budget tablets out there in terms of not just screen size, but screen quality, battery life, connectivity, audio performance, and overall system performance as well.

Yes, your 220 bucks will be enough to buy you an (admittedly ancient) 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor that undoubtedly outperforms the latest mid-range chips from the likes of Qualcomm, Samsung, or MediaTek, especially in combination with a more than respectable 8GB RAM count.





Perhaps even more remarkably, the Surface Pro 7 variant on sale here at this incredibly low price also comes with a super-speedy 256GB solid-state drive, as well as an excellent battery endurance rating of 10.5 hours (in "typical" device usage).





If you're worried about software support, well, you shouldn't be, as Microsoft's nearly six-year-old 12.3-inch slate can be upgraded from Windows 10 Home to Windows 11 right out the box for free. On top of everything else, you get both a USB-A port and a USB-C port for complete convenience and versatility, not to mention powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Audio sound technology, a good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.





In theory, Woot plans to keep this killer deal going for seven days, but I wouldn't be surprised if your demand wipes out the e-tailer's inventory in a matter of hours, in which case you might want to take a look at the best Amazon promotion available right now as well. You'll have to pay an extra $90 there, mind you, but the price is still not bad for what the Surface Pro 7 offers with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Intel Core i5 power.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99! Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

If asked to describe Microsoft's powerful 2-in-1 Surface Pro tablet family, I'm pretty sure "affordable" is not going to be one of the first words that come to your mind. But if you're willing to settle for a 2019-released member of that family, you can spend as little as $219.99 today.