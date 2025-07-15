Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 might break records in a key market for Samsung
Samsung’s latest foldables are expected to shatter pre-order records.
Samsung might reach a record-breaking number of pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in South Korea. The positive initial response to the series is an indication that the new lineup might break the current pre-orders record for the series, which was set two years ago.
Analysts are basing their predictions (translated source) on the very high interest consumers have shown in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 even before the official announcement of the devices. The pre-order reservations on Samsung’s official website reached over 160,000 people in the two weeks before the devices’ reveal on July 9.
A key caveat to consider is that this prediction was made for the South Korean market. While that’s one of the most important markets for the company, various factors unrelated to the quality of the devices might affect their sales.
The release of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 is seen by all South Korean telecoms as an opportunity to go all-out in attracting new customers. In addition, the Korean government recently repealed a regulation requiring telecoms to disclose the details of carrier subsidy deals. With that change, carriers could increase the subsidies as much as they want in order to attract new subscribers.
I think there’s a high chance that analysts will hit the mark with this prediction. After the underwhelming lineup from last year, Samsung made the necessary changes to both its foldables while keeping their prices unchanged. Even if there are some decent alternatives, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are probably the easiest choice for anyone who wants to own a foldable.
The current pre-order record for Samsung’s foldables in Korea is held by the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, which reached 1.02 million pre-orders. Last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 failed to improve that benchmark, selling about 10% fewer units during pre-orders than their predecessors.
Probably the most important right now is the turmoil at South Korea’s biggest mobile carrier, SK Telecom. The company was hit by a massive data breach, which led to a dramatic loss of subscribers over the past few months. Its main competitors – KT and LG U+ – are happily offering amazing deals in am attempt to attract those subscribers.
