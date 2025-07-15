Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 might break records in a key market for Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Fold 7

The release of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 is seen by all South Korean telecoms as an opportunity to go all-out in attracting new customers. In addition, the Korean government recently repealed a regulation requiring telecoms to disclose the details of carrier subsidy deals. With that change, carriers could increase the subsidies as much as they want in order to attract new subscribers.





I think there's a high chance that analysts will hit the mark with this prediction. After the underwhelming lineup from last year, Samsung made the necessary changes to both its foldables while keeping their prices unchanged. Even if there are some decent alternatives, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are probably the easiest choice for anyone who wants to own a foldable.





