You can now save no less than $700 on a 256 or 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 sans trade-in
With that massive Discover Samsung Fall sale decidedly in the rearview mirror and Amazon's even more massive Prime Big Deal Days event still more than 10 days away at the time of this writing, we're here to tell you that today might actually be the best time to purchase an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 6.
That's because probably the best foldable phone money can buy... in the US is currently on sale at one of its highest ever discounts in two different storage configurations with no strings attached. That's right, this killer new official Samsung Store deal does not require an obligatory trade-in or anything of that sort... although if you do have an old device you want to get rid of, you can obviously maximize your savings.
Without jumping through hoops, the extremely well-reviewed and (moderately) popular Galaxy Z Fold 6 is marked down from $1,899.99 and $2,019.99 list prices with 256 and 512 gigs of internal storage space to just $1,199.99 and $1,319.99 respectively.
That represents a huge discount of 700 bucks, and most importantly, it makes this flexible Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse with two silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-capable AMOLED displays almost as affordable as a non-foldable Android flagship in the same two storage variants.
At $1,199.99 and up, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also cheaper than last year's OnePlus Open, as well as way cheaper than this year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which Google is foolishly not ready to sell at any discount whatsoever (at least without a trade-in).
Because these types of promos must have a special condition of some sort, you need to opt for an online-exclusive "Crafted Black" or good old fashioned white colorway for your deeply discounted Z Fold 6 to actually reflect that deep discount regardless of what storage model you prefer.
With a trade-in, the book-style beast can go all the way down to $399.99, which certainly sounds like an irresistible price... for folks willing to part ways with a Galaxy Z Fold 5 in mint condition. A Galaxy S24 Ultra or Z Fold 4 can help you get the Z Fold 6 for $599.99, while the Z Fold 3 and S23 Ultra will add $100 to your spending, all of which are pretty compelling special offers for one of the greatest phones in the world outside an event like Prime Day or Black Friday.
