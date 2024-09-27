Subscribe to access exclusive content
View Plans

You can now save no less than $700 on a 256 or 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 sans trade-in

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
With that massive Discover Samsung Fall sale decidedly in the rearview mirror and Amazon's even more massive Prime Big Deal Days event still more than 10 days away at the time of this writing, we're here to tell you that today might actually be the best time to purchase an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 6.

That's because probably the best foldable phone money can buy... in the US is currently on sale at one of its highest ever discounts in two different storage configurations with no strings attached. That's right, this killer new official Samsung Store deal does not require an obligatory trade-in or anything of that sort... although if you do have an old device you want to get rid of, you can obviously maximize your savings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Crafted Black and White Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
$700 off (37%)
$1199 99
$1899 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Crafted Black and White Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
$700 off (35%)
$1319 99
$2019 99
Buy at Samsung

Without jumping through hoops, the extremely well-reviewed and (moderately) popular Galaxy Z Fold 6 is marked down from $1,899.99 and $2,019.99 list prices with 256 and 512 gigs of internal storage space to just $1,199.99 and $1,319.99 respectively.

That represents a huge discount of 700 bucks, and most importantly, it makes this flexible Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse with two silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-capable AMOLED displays almost as affordable as a non-foldable Android flagship in the same two storage variants.

At $1,199.99 and up, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also cheaper than last year's OnePlus Open, as well as way cheaper than this year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which Google is foolishly not ready to sell at any discount whatsoever (at least without a trade-in).

Because these types of promos must have a special condition of some sort, you need to opt for an online-exclusive "Crafted Black" or good old fashioned white colorway for your deeply discounted Z Fold 6 to actually reflect that deep discount regardless of what storage model you prefer.

With a trade-in, the book-style beast can go all the way down to $399.99, which certainly sounds like an irresistible price... for folks willing to part ways with a Galaxy Z Fold 5 in mint condition. A Galaxy S24 Ultra or Z Fold 4 can help you get the Z Fold 6 for $599.99, while the Z Fold 3 and S23 Ultra will add $100 to your spending, all of which are pretty compelling special offers for one of the greatest phones in the world outside an event like Prime Day or Black Friday.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google Pixel 6's swan song: a bittersweet farewell to Android updates
Google Pixel 6's swan song: a bittersweet farewell to Android updates

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless