One of the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals ever (sans trade-in) randomly shows up ahead of the S25 launch
In addition to viciously but somewhat predictably slashing the prices of all Galaxy S24 Ultra variants with no strings attached ahead of next week's big Galaxy S25 series announcement, Samsung is today offering a hefty discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as well.
The company's latest book-style foldable is obviously not expected to receive a sequel on January 22... or at any point during the next few months, so you can say that this is a more surprising and perhaps even a more compelling deal for a lot of Android power users.
Normally priced at a whopping $1,899.99 and up, the unlocked Z Fold 6 can be had for 500 bucks less than that in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration without any special requirements or hoops to jump through right now. The exact same $500 discount also applies to a 512GB variant that is regularly available for $2,019.99, at least if you don't have a problem opting for an online-exclusive Crafted Black or White colorway on Samsung's official US website.
Although evidently substantial, this is actually not the heftiest Galaxy Z Fold 6 discount ever offered without a device trade-in, which doesn't mean that you should snub Samsung's latest promotion on one of the best foldable phones money can buy in (early) 2025.
That's because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are obviously long gone, and there's no way to know if you'll be able to save more than $500 anytime soon. Now, granted, a freshly reduced price of $1,399.99 and up doesn't make the Z Fold 6 a conventionally affordable handset because, well, this is not a conventional handset in any clear way.
Our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 review from a few months back lavished the device with praise primarily for its unconventional, undeniably eye-catching, and almost surprisingly refined design, as well as the overall system performance, the performance of the camera system on the phone's back, the battery life, and even all the promising AI technologies and features available out of the box, with many improvements undoubtedly on the horizon.
