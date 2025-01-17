One of the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals ever (sans trade-in) randomly shows up ahead of the S25 launch





The company's latest book-style foldable is obviously not expected to receive a sequel on January 22... or at any point during the next few months, so you can say that this is a more surprising and perhaps even a more compelling deal for a lot of Android power users.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Crafted Black and White Color Options, No Trade-In Required $500 off (26%) $1399 99 $1899 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Crafted Black and White Color Options, No Trade-In Required $500 off (25%) $1519 99 $2019 99 Buy at Samsung





Z Fold 6 can be had for 500 bucks less than that in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration without any special requirements or hoops to jump through right now. The exact same $500 discount also applies to a 512GB variant that is regularly available for $2,019.99, at least if you don't have a problem opting for an online-exclusive Crafted Black or White colorway on Normally priced at a whopping $1,899.99 and up, the unlockedcan be had for 500 bucks less than that in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration without any special requirements or hoops to jump through right now. The exact same $500 discount also applies to a 512GB variant that is regularly available for $2,019.99, at least if you don't have a problem opting for an online-exclusive Crafted Black or White colorway on Samsung 's official US website.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 discount ever offered without a device trade-in, which doesn't mean that you should snub Samsung's latest promotion on one of the Although evidently substantial, this is actually not the heftiestdiscount ever offered without a device trade-in, which doesn't mean that you should snub Samsung's latest promotion on one of the best foldable phones money can buy in (early) 2025.



That's because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are obviously long gone, and there's no way to know if you'll be able to save more than $500 anytime soon. Now, granted, a freshly reduced price of $1,399.99 and up doesn't make the Z Fold 6 a conventionally affordable handset because, well, this is not a conventional handset in any clear way.



