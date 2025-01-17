Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

One of the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals ever (sans trade-in) randomly shows up ahead of the S25 launch

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
In addition to viciously but somewhat predictably slashing the prices of all Galaxy S24 Ultra variants with no strings attached ahead of next week's big Galaxy S25 series announcement, Samsung is today offering a hefty discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as well.

The company's latest book-style foldable is obviously not expected to receive a sequel on January 22... or at any point during the next few months, so you can say that this is a more surprising and perhaps even a more compelling deal for a lot of Android power users.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Crafted Black and White Color Options, No Trade-In Required
$500 off (26%)
$1399 99
$1899 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Crafted Black and White Color Options, No Trade-In Required
$500 off (25%)
$1519 99
$2019 99
Buy at Samsung

Normally priced at a whopping $1,899.99 and up, the unlocked Z Fold 6 can be had for 500 bucks less than that in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration without any special requirements or hoops to jump through right now. The exact same $500 discount also applies to a 512GB variant that is regularly available for $2,019.99, at least if you don't have a problem opting for an online-exclusive Crafted Black or White colorway on Samsung's official US website.

Although evidently substantial, this is actually not the heftiest Galaxy Z Fold 6 discount ever offered without a device trade-in, which doesn't mean that you should snub Samsung's latest promotion on one of the best foldable phones money can buy in (early) 2025.

That's because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are obviously long gone, and there's no way to know if you'll be able to save more than $500 anytime soon. Now, granted, a freshly reduced price of $1,399.99 and up doesn't make the Z Fold 6 a conventionally affordable handset because, well, this is not a conventional handset in any clear way.

Our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 review from a few months back lavished the device with praise primarily for its unconventional, undeniably eye-catching, and almost surprisingly refined design, as well as the overall system performance, the performance of the camera system on the phone's back, the battery life, and even all the promising AI technologies and features available out of the box, with many improvements undoubtedly on the horizon.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 - Deals History
12 stories
17 Jan, 2025
One of the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals ever (sans trade-in) randomly shows up ahead of the S25 launch
10 Dec, 2024
Discover Samsung's last big sale of the year and save up to $1,500 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6!
18 Nov, 2024
Amazon has already pulled the trigger on an epic $500 Galaxy Z Fold 6 Black Friday discount
14 Nov, 2024
You can now save a mind-blowing $700 on all Galaxy Z Fold 6 storage variants sans trade-in
23 Oct, 2024
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal lets you save $800 on a 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless