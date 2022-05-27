Photo of Galaxy Z Fold 4 protective case confirms tweaks to aspect ratios





Compared with the Fold3 protective case, the Fold4 screen ratio is improved. pic.twitter.com/a43p6zrcu5 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 27, 2022





The abnormal aspect ratios of the Galaxy Z Fold have long been the main impediment to the device effectively executing its 2-in-1 smartphone/tablet fantasy. A more narrow unfolded display is what ultimately determines whether the device can really contend with smaller tablets.



These revelations are admittedly bitter-sweet. Many hoped to see a more noticeable improvement to the dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. These tweaks fall short of the major revamp many wished to see. Nevertheless, they confirm that Samsung is continuing its efforts in that direction - albeit at its own pace.