Photo of Galaxy Z Fold 4 protective case confirms tweaks to aspect ratios
3
Photos of a protective case all but confirm revamped aspect ratios of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung’s next foldable will make slight, but tangible improvements to the dimensions of the device.
As we are drawing nearer to the much-anticipated release of Samsung’s 2022 foldable lineup, speculations and leaks are becoming ever more prevalent. Earlier this week, adjustments to the crease of the Z Fold 4 took the central stage.
The leak back then predicted a 23:9 (down from 24.5:9) aspect ratio for the outer screen and a 6:5 (previously it was 5:4) one for the inner display, when unfolded. What this means is that the outer display will be slightly shorter, while the inner one - more narrow.
While the exact aspect ratios still remain in the realm of speculation, a photo shared on Twitter by prominent tipster IceUniverse showcases that adjustments to the dimensions are on the way. In addition to different display aspect ratios, the photo also confirms that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will also be thinner to an extent.
This time around the newest bit of information concerns a major aspect (pun intended) of the foldable - the ratios of the display. Some time ago, we covered the rumors concerning the anticipated tweaks to both displays of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
The key word here is ‘slightly’. The aspect ratios of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will remain unconventional, at best. These changes are far from groundbreaking, but still another step in the right direction.
While the exact aspect ratios still remain in the realm of speculation, a photo shared on Twitter by prominent tipster IceUniverse showcases that adjustments to the dimensions are on the way. In addition to different display aspect ratios, the photo also confirms that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will also be thinner to an extent.
Compared with the Fold3 protective case, the Fold4 screen ratio is improved. pic.twitter.com/a43p6zrcu5— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 27, 2022
The abnormal aspect ratios of the Galaxy Z Fold have long been the main impediment to the device effectively executing its 2-in-1 smartphone/tablet fantasy. A more narrow unfolded display is what ultimately determines whether the device can really contend with smaller tablets.
These revelations are admittedly bitter-sweet. Many hoped to see a more noticeable improvement to the dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. These tweaks fall short of the major revamp many wished to see. Nevertheless, they confirm that Samsung is continuing its efforts in that direction - albeit at its own pace.
