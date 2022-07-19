Official renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 potentially leaked
The countdown has begun. Samsung is set to release its long-awaited fourth generation of Z foldable smartphones. The Korean Tech giant has not shied away from teasing its fans with cryptic tweets ahead of the official launch. Some leakers have even tipped a potential release date.
But even if the launch is still a couple of weeks away, renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 have already flooded the internet. Some leakers even claim to have gotten their hands on official press renderings from Samsung itself.
It should be noted that there is some room for doubt when it comes to the credibility of the aforementioned source. Nevertheless, given how close we are to the official launch, it is entirely possible for industry sources to already have renders of the Z Fold 4.
Firstly, this includes adjustments to the hinge, which should make the latter less bulky. Secondly, an overall reduction in weight and thickness should also be in the cards. Lastly, the display of the Z Fold 4 is rumored to feature smaller bezels and a less noticeable crease (in comparison to previous generations).
Overall, it seems that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be more of a “refinement” generation as opposed to a “ground-breaking” one. Nevertheless, practice makes perfect and we have surely come a long way since the first Fold.
One such example is the renders posted by pricebaba. The renders showcase the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in 3 color options - beige, blue and black. This aligns with the rumored color options leaked a couple of weeks ago.
It is safe to assume that all questions surrounding the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be put to rest shortly. For the time being, we are expecting a number of subtle, but at the same time significant tweaks to the design of the device.
