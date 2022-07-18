Leaked Galaxy Unpacked invitation gives away Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 announcement date





The image that Blass shared on Twitter depicts a seemingly official-looking invite for a Galaxy Unpacked event slated for August 10, and its overall design definitely jibes well with some previous invitations we've seen. There's also a blurred render of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is most likely the same one that got leaked by Blass last week. Overall, it's not a terribly exciting invitation, we've definitely seen better from Samsung before.





And, as per Blass, the event will roll under the "Unfold Your World" slogan, which is to further show the "lack of creativity". Isn't Samsung excited about its upcoming foldables? Judging from the rumors we've kept hearing, the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 will be simply evolutionary improvements over their predecessors, with few big new improvements on deck, thus explaining the lack of gleeful excitement.



This probable Galaxy Unpacked date corroborates our expectations for an early August announcement and a potential release to the market some 16 days later, or August 26 as it would stand in this case. Last year, for example, the Z Fold 3/Z Flip 3 announcement event was held on August 11 and the devices were put on the shelves on August 27.





So, judging from all this, you will probably have to save the date if Samsung's upcoming foldables and wearables poise any interest.