Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 battery expectations
Batteries. The one critical area where modern technology falls short. We have smartphone displays that can bend and yet we still use battery tech from the 1960s. The lithium-ion battery is still king, and this will most likely remain unchanged until solid state batteries come along.
Speaking of bendable displays and batteries, the exact Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 battery capacity leaked not long ago. But what about the Galaxy Z Flip 4? What battery capacity will this (best-selling) form factor sport? Let’s try and find out!
That’s one key question, and with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 being Samsung’s best-selling foldable model (and best-selling in the world overall), expectations are high for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
According to these leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will indeed have a bigger battery than its predecessor. The new model will allegedly have two batteries inside (just like the Z Flip 3) with product numbers EB-BF721ABY and EB-BF722ABY.
These two batteries supposedly have 2,400mAh and 903mAh capacities, respectively. Now, you’re probably doing the math and getting 3,303mAh - which is indeed better than the “rated” capacity of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Most likely! The previous model does have support for wireless charging (albeit only 10W), and there’s no reason why the new model shouldn’t get at least that.
Now, as far as normal, wired fast charging goes, the old model supports the measly 15W, and there might be an upgrade coming with the Galaxy Z Flip 4. With the slight increase in battery size it’s only natural that Samsung ups the charging speeds a little.
Will the Galaxy Z Flip 4 have a bigger battery than its predecessor?
Even though some early rumors claimed that the new model will retain the 3,300 mAh battery from the previous generation, there are some new leaks (via GalaxyClub) that paint a different picture.
How much battery will the Galaxy Z Flip 4 have?
The key here is what we’ve put in parentheses. The real capacity of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 batteries (combined) is around 3,200 mAh but Samsung “rates” it at 3,300mAh. No matter what technical term you use, the fact of the matter is that the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 will probably have 100mAh more battery capacity than the previous model.
Will the Galaxy Z Flip 4 have wireless charging?
Will the Galaxy Z Flip 4 have reverse wireless charging?
Same as the above - given that the Z Flip 3 already supports 4.5W reverse wireless charging, there’s no reason for Samsung to give up on that with the new generation. Whether or not there will be an upgrade to the speed of reverse charging, it’s too early to say.
That ship has sailed, sadly. We don’t expect a bundled charger with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, as the whole smartphone industry is slowly moving towards a more green-ish approach, and the retail box chargers were the first victim.
Most of this article relies on leaks and rumors. Once we get our hands on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 though, everything will change. Expect meticulous and rigorous testing - we’ll put the phone through its paces and compare the battery life with the last gen, as well as some competitors in this rather new category of foldable flip phones. Until then, check this space regularly for updates about everything Galaxy Z Flip 4 battery related. You can also check out our Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors article to get some visual cues about Samsung's next flippable phone.
Will the Galaxy Z Flip 4 come with a charger in the box?
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will probably ship with just a cable, like its predecessor
Conclusion
