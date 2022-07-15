 Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders leak out: small changes, but all spot on - PhoneArena
Prime Day deal: Save on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders leak out: small changes, but all spot on

Samsung
2
Samsung is poised to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 4 early next month along with the Z Fold 4, but renders of the more compact Samsung phone weren't quite readily available for us to bask in its foldable glory. 

Well, no more, as we finally have our sights set on a couple of unofficial CAD-based renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, shared by none other than venerable leakster Evan Blass,  who has a rather solid leak track record that goes back more than a decade.


Pictured below you'll see the Z Flip 4 in the new Bora Purple color, which seems to be a rather classy, pastel-y purple hue. It's not the first time we see this color, though -- just the other day, we had our first look at the Galaxy S22 in the same Bora Purple paintjob, which is likely coming to the roster pretty soon. Sadly, we can't see if the Z Flip 4 will retain the two-tone design of the Z Flip 3, which had the hinge and some other build elements in a slightly different hue. 

Now, what's new and what's the same? 


There doesn't seem to be anything particularly revolutionary with the Z Flip 4's design language, it's the same ol' clamshell as the Z Flip 3, and Samsung does a good job not changing a seemingly winning team. It does seem as if the sides are a smidgen flatter, with what seem to be more pronounced edges, but that could be just the render lighting playing tricks. Then again, Samsung has been rumored to be putting a slightly larger battery in the Z Flip 4 (3,400mAh vs 3,300mAh), so a boxier design would definitely help accommodate larger battery cells. 

What definitely makes an impression in these renders is what appears to be a more compact hinge on the Z Flip 4, as well as a larger and more imposing power button, as well as dual protruding camera lenses that hint at improvements in the camera area. We haven't heard anything concrete, but Samsung will likely try to improve the camera image quality the best to its abilities. 

As a refresher, earlier this month we got our first taste of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ahead of their official debut, which is expected to take place alongside the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4. 

Currently, we expect the Z Flip 4 to be announced on August 10 and be released to the market on August 26. 
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals
Best late Prime Day deals on Windows laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks
Best late Prime Day deals on Windows laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Popular stories

Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
Galaxy S21 Ultra: The best "old" Samsung flagship phone ever made - best Android deal in mid-2022?
Galaxy S21 Ultra: The best "old" Samsung flagship phone ever made - best Android deal in mid-2022?
Pixel 7 to show if Google takes flagship phones seriously: Chasing The Big Bugs or The Big Bucks
Pixel 7 to show if Google takes flagship phones seriously: Chasing The Big Bugs or The Big Bucks
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless