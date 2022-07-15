Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders leak out: small changes, but all spot on





Well, no more, as we finally have our sights set on a couple of unofficial CAD-based renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, shared by none other than venerable leakster Evan Blass, who has a rather solid leak track record that goes back more than a decade









Pictured below you'll see the Z Flip 4 in the new Bora Purple color, which seems to be a rather classy, pastel-y purple hue. It's not the first time we see this color, though -- just the other day, we had our first look at the Galaxy S22 in the same Bora Purple paintjob , which is likely coming to the roster pretty soon. Sadly, we can't see if the Z Flip 4 will retain the two-tone design of the Z Flip 3, which had the hinge and some other build elements in a slightly different hue.





Now, what's new and what's the same?









There doesn't seem to be anything particularly revolutionary with the Z Flip 4's design language, it's the same ol' clamshell as the Z Flip 3, and Samsung does a good job not changing a seemingly winning team. It does seem as if the sides are a smidgen flatter, with what seem to be more pronounced edges, but that could be just the render lighting playing tricks. Then again, Samsung has been rumored to be putting a slightly larger battery in the Z Flip 4 (3,400mAh vs 3,300mAh), so a boxier design would definitely help accommodate larger battery cells.





What definitely makes an impression in these renders is what appears to be a more compact hinge on the Z Flip 4, as well as a larger and more imposing power button, as well as dual protruding camera lenses that hint at improvements in the camera area. We haven't heard anything concrete, but Samsung will likely try to improve the camera image quality the best to its abilities.









Currently, we expect the Z Flip 4 to be announced on August 10 and be released to the market on August 26.