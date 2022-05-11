The Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be way lighter than its predecessor, according to a new leak
Okay, leaks and rumors about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 are now starting to paint more and more the picture of what we might expect from Samsung's next foldable phone. Now, leaker IceUniverse has something quite exciting to say about the Z Fold 4 (of course, if this leak is true) and its weight. It seems the Z Fold 4 has aimed to look and weigh its best for its big unveiling.
This all points to the fact that Samsung is really working on improving the ergonomics of the foldable and making it more comfortable to hold and use. Of course, all of this is still unofficial info so do keep that in mind when you picture how you're planning to go around with a lightweight ultra-cool premium Samsung foldable device soon.
Reputable leakers and tipsters have been working hard recently, revealing more and more interesting tidbits about the upcoming Z Fold 4 phone. Let's examine what we've heard so far about the foldable phone and what you might expect from it when Samsung unveils it later this year.
Earlier, the leaker stated that both the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, which is a boosted version of the current flagship beast processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. According to leaks and rumors, the Plus version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 might actually be 10 percent faster than the Gen 1, and even more power-efficient with less overheating. Overall, quite the exciting performance boost for the foldables, if those rumors turn out the be the reality.
And if the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus rumor is true, this means that the Z Fold 4 will indeed bring battery life improvement over its predecessor.
At the moment, the two foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4, are expected to be announced sometime in the summer, but an official date has yet to be pinpointed. As the time approaches though, many more leakers are gearing up for Twitter typing frenzy, so expect to see more info about the two phones in the coming days and weeks.
IceUniverse has stated before that this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be thinner than its predecessor, and now the leaker is adding to this anticipation by talking about the foldable's phone weight. It seems that according to IceUniverse, the Z Fold 4 will be lighter than the iPhone 13 Pro Max + case. For reference, the Z Fold 3 weighs in at 271g. Here, the leaker shared an image with what looks like the iPhone 13 Pro Max on a scale, saying the foldable (!) Z Fold 4 will be lighter than this.
The leaker shared this image, saying the Z Fold 4 will weight less this
This is awesome news for Galaxy Z Fold 4 adopters, and the suggested thin and lightweight aspect of this phone might actually be a very big reason for some people to upgrade. The leaker has also shared a rough render of the Z Fold 4 that you can see down below. Ice also mentions that the screen width of the external screen is almost the same as that of the iPhone 13 mini screen.
Rough render of the Z Fold 4 that IceUniverse shared recently
Galaxy Z Fold 4: other things we've heard so far
First off, we already talked about the predicted lightweight-ness and thinness of the device. Another improvement that is reportedly in store for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a boost in performance, and the info is again coming from IceUniverse.
On top of that, recently the Galaxy Z Fold 4 battery capacity also leaked. It seems the Z Fold 4 will sport a typical capacity of 4270 mAh, consisting of two packs - the 2002 mAh B-BF936ABY one and the larger 2268 mAh EB-BF937ABY battery(2,268mAh). As usual, we expect Samsung to list the total as 4400 mAh, pretty much about the same battery capacity that the Z Fold 3 sports.
