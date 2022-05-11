The Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be way lighter than its predecessor, according to a new leak

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be way lighter than its predecessor

IceUniverse has stated before that this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be thinner than its predecessor, and now the leaker is adding to this anticipation by talking about the foldable's phone weight. It seems that according to IceUniverse, the Z Fold 4 will be lighter than the iPhone 13 Pro Max + case. For reference, the Z Fold 3 weighs in at 271g. Here, the leaker shared an image with what looks like the iPhone 13 Pro Max on a scale, saying the foldable (!) Z Fold 4 will be lighter than this.







This is awesome news for Galaxy Z Fold 4 adopters, and the suggested thin and lightweight aspect of this phone might actually be a very big reason for some people to upgrade. The leaker has also shared a rough render of the Z Fold 4 that you can see down below. Ice also mentions that the screen width of the external screen is almost the same as that of the iPhone 13 mini screen.





Galaxy Z Fold 4: other things we've heard so far