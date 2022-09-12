Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached





But that's where Amazon comes in, charging (for a presumably limited time only) a solid 200 bucks less than usual for a factory unlocked version of the hot new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 monster in a single Phantom Black hue.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Factory Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Phantom Black $200 off (11%) Buy at Amazon





We're talking about an entry-level configuration with 256 gigs of internal storage space here, mind you, that typically costs a whopping $1,799.99. While this $200 markdown clearly doesn't make the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 4 a conventionally affordable handset, barely slashing 11 percent off its aforementioned list price, you're looking at a deal here that's unlikely to be eclipsed by any major US retailers in the next couple of months or so.









This is not just the most impressive foldable money can buy at the time of this writing, but one of the overall best phones out there, with a state-of-the-art processor, generous 12GB RAM count, and hefty battery under the hood, as well as an absolutely stunning 7.6-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 6.2-inch 120Hz cover screen, and IPX8 water resistance in tow.





Unlike all of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals previously available from Samsung , Best Buy, and the top US wireless service providers, this particular incredible (and incredibly early) promotion obviously doesn't require a device trade-in, number port-in, upfront carrier activation, new line of service or anything special at all to keep 200 bucks in your pocket. It also doesn't involve gifts, gift cards, credits, or discounted accessories.





You can simply purchase the phone itself at an outright $200 discount, which we're fairly certain many of you will prefer over jumping through all kinds of hoops to admittedly save a little more money.




