What is Ultra Wideband: AirTags, Apple Wallet, Car key & more

The potential future applications of UWB are promising:



Digital keys: in cars for unlocking, starting, and key sharing; your home, garage, or other

Tracking - with virtually any device like an electric scooter or a pair of headphones via Apple's Find My app, which is now open for third-party companies

Social distancing alerts - UWB has the ability to alert (for example) employees at a company when they get too close to each other

Workforce management

Challenges & Verdict



So, it's safe to say that the potential UWB has is vast. Whether it's corporate environments or for personal use, the tech will unlock some futuristic capabilities.



Then again, it’s also fair to assume that it’ll bring a ton of challenges. Nothing is perfect. UWB would be able to unlock your door for you, but will it carry safety risks? We’ll only be able to tell when the tech becomes more widely available and tested.



Furthermore, the use of UWB tech in corporate environments to track employees’ location and productivity sounds like a great opportunity for bosses to maximize productivity. However, it raises humanitarian and social-cultural concerns - should your boss be able to see where you are at all times, are we becoming robots, etc.



Still, it’s interesting to see where UWB goes from here. Apple’s on the way to introduce a bunch of new UWB features with the next iOS 15



We are expecting to see Apple Hotel key, Office key, ID in Wallet, and boarding passes via Archived passes, which will eliminate the need for carrying a bunch of items like keys and identification documents.



As of now, only some BMW models, released in the second half of 2020, support Apple Car Key, while none support UWB just yet. This is said to change with a future iOS 15 update that promises to bring Apple Hotel key, Office key, ID in Wallet, and boarding passes via Archived passes.