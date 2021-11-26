Flash Samsung Black Friday deal drops the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 price even further

Flash Samsung Black Friday deal drops the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 price even further0
Earlier today, and in the run up to Black Friday, Samsung threw in a free set of Galaxy Buds 2 (a $150 value) to its 2021 foldable phones deal, as well as a bonus wireless charger. These Flip 3 and Fold 3 offers are staying today, but Samsung just listed an instant $250 rebate on the Fold 3, dropping the price of the phone to $1399.99 when all the freebies are stacked up.
Alternatively, you can get the 256GB version of the Z Flip 3, usually $1049, for $949 today, besides the free Galaxy Buds 2 and charger that Samsung will tack on, bringing the total value down by $249, for a de facto $799 price on the big storage version of the coolest foldable phone out there.
