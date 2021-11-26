Notification Center

Flash Samsung Black Friday deal drops the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 price even further

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Flash Samsung Black Friday deal drops the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 price further
The best Samsung Black Friday phone deals just got better, after the world's largest phone maker used the biggest shopping event of the year to sweeten the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 offers by a few Benjamins, in the form of an instant rebate.

Earlier today, and in the run up to Black Friday, Samsung threw in a free set of Galaxy Buds 2 (a $150 value) to its 2021 foldable phones deal, as well as a bonus wireless charger. These Flip 3 and Fold 3 offers are staying today, but Samsung just listed an instant $250 rebate on the Fold 3, dropping the price of the phone to $1399.99 when all the freebies are stacked up.

Samsung's Black Friday Galaxy Z Flip 3 price drop is more modest, at a $100 instant rebate, but if you have been looking to buy a Z Fold or Flip 3 on Black Friday, you won't find a better price with no trade-ins required.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$250 instant rebate, free Galaxy Buds 2 and wireless charger

$400 off (22%) Gift
$1399 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

w/ $100 instant rebate, free Galaxy Buds 2 and wireless charger

$250 off (25%) Gift
$749 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Alternatively, you can get the 256GB version of the Z Flip 3, usually $1049, for $949 today, besides the free Galaxy Buds 2 and charger that Samsung will tack on, bringing the total value down by $249, for a de facto $799 price on the big storage version of the coolest foldable phone out there. 

Its larger sibling, the Z Fold 3, is now offered for "just" $1549.99 in its top-shelf 512GB version, when you discount all the rebates and freebies Samsung is throwing for Black Friday, instead of the Fold 3's usual $1949.99 price. Any takers?

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Black Friday 2021 (19 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$400off $1400 Special Samsung $400off $1400 Special BestBuy 17%off $1500 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
9.0
$250off $750 Special Samsung $28 Special Walmart $1000 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

