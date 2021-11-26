Flash Samsung Black Friday deal drops the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 price even further

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Earlier today, and in the run up to Black Friday, Samsung threw in a free set of Galaxy Buds 2 (a $150 value) to its 2021 foldable phones deal, as well as a bonus wireless charger. These Flip 3 and Fold 3 offers are staying today, but Samsung just listed an instant $250 rebate on the Fold 3, dropping the price of the phone to $1399.99 when all the freebies are stacked up.





Samsung's Black Friday Galaxy Z Flip 3 price drop is more modest, at a $100 instant rebate, but if you have been looking to buy a Z Fold or Flip 3 on Black Friday, you won't find a better price with no trade-ins required.









Alternatively, you can get the 256GB version of the Z Flip 3, usually $1049, for $949 today, besides the free Galaxy Buds 2 and charger that Samsung will tack on, bringing the total value down by $249, for a de facto $799 price on the big storage version of the coolest foldable phone out there.





Its larger sibling, the Z Fold 3, is now offered for "just" $1549.99 in its top-shelf 512GB version, when you discount all the rebates and freebies Samsung is throwing for Black Friday, instead of the Fold 3's usual $1949.99 price. Any takers?

