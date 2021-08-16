Samsung’s Apple phase: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 ditch all accessories from the box

Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals the end of a feature used by 1.5 million subscribers

Samsung's Note line is dead, and the Z Fold 3 doesn't even support its S Pen

End-to-end encryption now covers Messenger video and audio calls

iPhone to be dragged to the USB Type-C era, kicking and screaming

T-Mobile unloads on DISH over Sprint network shutdown letter by DoJ

Pixel 5a has the biggest battery of any Google Pixel phone yet, component images reveal