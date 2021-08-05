Help! Android phones now copying Apple’s flat iPhone 12 design & MagSafe

In the end…





Widgets

Bigger screens

Better notification handling (duh!)

The app drawer (App Library on iPhone)

Night Mode (debuted on Huawei’s P20 series)

The list can go on and on...



As mentioned in the beginning, whichever way it goes - it’s great for the customer when the “copy-paste” is for the better. However, although flat sides look beautiful, I don’t think they are the way to go for bigger Android phones. MagSafe, though, is a better shout - it’s innovative and practical.



From now on, I’m convinced we’re going to see more brands and devices riding the iPhone 12 flat-edge. So, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and everyone else… Guys, please, if you’re going to do it, make the phones more comfortable. I don’t know - maybe flat sides, but curved edges around the midsection?! Figure it out…



MagSafe is welcome to come to Android, though. Magnets ... why not?