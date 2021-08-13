Samsung's Note line is dead, and the Z Fold 3 doesn't even support its S Pen

Samsung's Note line is dead, and the Z Fold 3 doesn't even support its S Pen4
Samsung's foldable phone craze, for once, as the company determined it a smarter strategy to provide S Pen tack-ons for the giant main display of the Z Fold 3 that can take a Note 20+ on its surface, and still have some inches to spare for side notes. Fairwell, Galaxy Note line, it's been good knowing ya!
Will my Note 10/20 stylus work on the Z Fold 3?
Scribble with the respective high amount of pressure, and the retractable tip goes into the two new S Pen models' body to avoid harm. Those 80% higher durability specs of the new Z Fold 3 display compared to Z Fold 2 apparently go mainly towards improved flexibility points, rather than hardening of the top cover.
Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen Edition vs S Pen Pro
- Bluetooth only on the S Pen Pro
- Z Fold 3 S Pen Edition is much lighter and shorter
- Both feature retractable tips
Moreover, the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro styli have softer tips than the ones you are using with your Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20+, so that's another layer of foolproof protection compared to the regular Note line stylus.
Thus, if you want the S Pen experience on your Galaxy Z Fold 3, you'd have to buy the authorized styli, and right now Samsung is offering a pretty breathtaking deal on exactly such "Z Fold 3 ecosystem package" that includes the Flip Cover case with the S Pen Fold edition tucked ingeniously in the hinge area to avoid adding bulk.
