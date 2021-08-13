Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

Samsung Articles

Samsung's Note line is dead, and the Z Fold 3 doesn't even support its S Pen

Daniel Petrov
By
4
Samsung's Note line is dead, and you can't even use its S Pen stylus on the Z Fold 3
Well, well, well, Samsung's August Unpacked event came and went with nary a whiff of its heretofore star participant - the next Galaxy Note line entrant that was to be the Note 20 heir apparent. Why? 

Samsung's foldable phone craze, for once, as the company determined it a smarter strategy to provide S Pen tack-ons for the giant main display of the Z Fold 3 that can take a Note 20+ on its surface, and still have some inches to spare for side notes. Fairwell, Galaxy Note line, it's been good knowing ya!

Will my Note 10/20 stylus work on the Z Fold 3?


The bad part? You can't even use the Note 20 or other Note line S Pen stylus on the Z Fold 3. It turns out that Samsung created both dedicated Z Fold 3 styli - the S Pen Fold Edition one in its Flip Cover case, and the standalone S Pen Pro - with a retractable tip, so as to make it idiot-proof for those who'd write angry letters to their ex. 

Scribble with the respective high amount of pressure, and the retractable tip goes into the two new S Pen models' body to avoid harm. Those 80% higher durability specs of the new Z Fold 3 display compared to Z Fold 2 apparently go mainly towards improved flexibility points, rather than hardening of the top cover. 

Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen Edition vs S Pen Pro


  • Bluetooth only on the S Pen Pro
  • Z Fold 3 S Pen Edition is much lighter and shorter
  • Both feature retractable tips

Moreover, the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro styli have softer tips than the ones you are using with your Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20+, so that's another layer of foolproof protection compared to the regular Note line stylus.


Thus, if you want the S Pen experience on your Galaxy Z Fold 3, you'd have to buy the authorized styli, and right now Samsung is offering a pretty breathtaking deal on exactly such "Z Fold 3 ecosystem package" that includes the Flip Cover case with the S Pen Fold edition tucked ingeniously in the hinge area to avoid adding bulk.

Preorder the Z Fold 3 Ecosystem Bundle (w/ Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2, Flip Cover with S Pen) at up to $1100 off!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Ecosystem Bundle (w/ Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2, Flip Cover with S Pen) at up to $1100 off!

$1100 off (46%) Trade-in Gift
$1309 96
$2409 96
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung S Pen Pro

$99 99
Buy at Samsung

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 View Full specs
$1100off $1310 Special Samsung 17%off $1500 Special BestBuy 22%off $1400 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11

