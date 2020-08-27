Samsung sets special Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Unpacked Part 2 event





As confirmed earlier today , the Unpacked Part 2 shindig will take place on September 1, kicking off at 10 am ET (7 am Pacific Time). Because the Korea-based tech giant has no intention to attend this year's IFA trade fair, which will be closed to the general public but open to a limited number of exhibitors, the entire world is invited to digitally explore "in depth the groundbreaking features" of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.





In other words, we're looking at yet another online-only affair, which will be live-streamed on Samsung's official website (via YouTube, presumably) early Tuesday morning. We'll be sure to update this post with an embed of the video broadcast as soon as that becomes available, but in the meantime, let's recap the main things we know about the latest (and possibly greatest) foldable mobile device in the world.









The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is set to sport a beautiful 7.6-inch primary Dynamic AMOLED screen with a trendy hole punch, a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels, and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, as well as an almost surprisingly large 6.23-inch Super AMOLED cover display with similarly thin bezels and a resolution of 2260 x 816 pixels.







