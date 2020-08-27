Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

Samsung Android 5G

Samsung sets special Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Unpacked Part 2 event

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 27, 2020, 9:29 AM
Samsung sets special Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Unpacked Part 2 event
Although Samsung did a great deal more than just tease the impending arrival of the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 2 at its virtual Unpacked event dedicated primarily to the Note 20 duo back on August 5, the company is still planning to hold a second show and fully detail the gorgeous foldable.

As confirmed earlier today, the Unpacked Part 2 shindig will take place on September 1, kicking off at 10 am ET (7 am Pacific Time). Because the Korea-based tech giant has no intention to attend this year's IFA trade fair, which will be closed to the general public but open to a limited number of exhibitors, the entire world is invited to digitally explore "in depth the groundbreaking features" of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

In other words, we're looking at yet another online-only affair, which will be live-streamed on Samsung's official website (via YouTube, presumably) early Tuesday morning. We'll be sure to update this post with an embed of the video broadcast as soon as that becomes available, but in the meantime, let's recap the main things we know about the latest (and possibly greatest) foldable mobile device in the world.


The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is set to sport a beautiful 7.6-inch primary Dynamic AMOLED screen with a trendy hole punch, a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels, and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, as well as an almost surprisingly large 6.23-inch Super AMOLED cover display with similarly thin bezels and a resolution of 2260 x 816 pixels.

One of the key selling points Samsung is expected to highlight next week concerns the superior durability of the Z Fold 2 5G compared to its notoriously fragile forerunner. The upgrade will be made possible by employing Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) technology on the main display and applying a Gorilla Glass Victus layer to the outer screen, but of course, the second-gen foldable smartphone has a lot of cool stuff going for it under the hood as well.

That includes a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12 gigs of memory, 256 gigs of storage space, and a hefty 4,500mAh battery, which makes us expect a rather extravagant price point. The MSRP and actual release date of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G are undoubtedly the two biggest details left to be unveiled (or rather confirmed) on September 1, especially after already seeing the flexible device reviewed in full a couple of days ago

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs
  • Display 7.7 inches
    2213 x 1689 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

