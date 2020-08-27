Samsung sets special Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Unpacked Part 2 event
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is set to sport a beautiful 7.6-inch primary Dynamic AMOLED screen with a trendy hole punch, a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels, and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, as well as an almost surprisingly large 6.23-inch Super AMOLED cover display with similarly thin bezels and a resolution of 2260 x 816 pixels.
One of the key selling points Samsung is expected to highlight next week concerns the superior durability of the Z Fold 2 5G compared to its notoriously fragile forerunner. The upgrade will be made possible by employing Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) technology on the main display and applying a Gorilla Glass Victus layer to the outer screen, but of course, the second-gen foldable smartphone has a lot of cool stuff going for it under the hood as well.
That includes a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12 gigs of memory, 256 gigs of storage space, and a hefty 4,500mAh battery, which makes us expect a rather extravagant price point. The MSRP and actual release date of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G are undoubtedly the two biggest details left to be unveiled (or rather confirmed) on September 1, especially after already seeing the flexible device reviewed in full a couple of days ago.