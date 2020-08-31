The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 may cost 'just' $1799 in the US, check out a video manual
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is shaping up to be one of a kind gear that will right all wrongs with that early adopter of a device, the OG Fold, what with its hinge and cover film shenanigans, and belated release.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price on T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T
So far, we've only had a credible price leak from the Samsung Europe sites, pegging the Z Fold 2 tag at £1,799 in the UK, or €1,999 in Germany. While that might still seem relatively high, those prices are actually a 100 pounds or euros cheaper than what its predecessor commanded at launch there.
The US, it seems, won't be an exception to the price drop rule, as a reader just sent us a fleeting Samsung-bought Google ad that already touts the phone as starting from $1,199. Needless to say, this is a ridiculously low tag for the Z Fold 2, and could only be achieved via the highest $600 trade-in value that Samsung currently discounts for a top-notch phone in good condition.
Thus, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price on T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T could be as follows:
- $1199 with a trade-in deal from Samsung
- $1799 retail price tag for the 256GB version
This would be quite a bit less than the original Galaxy Fold's $1980 asking price on, say, AT&T, and present a welcome drop in pricing for that still luxurious new category of foldable phones. Not quite a handset for the masses but getting there with each new iteration, and Samsung is rumored to soon have foldable midrangers as well, if you are patient.
Thanks for the tip, Greg!