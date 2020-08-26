Forget about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, as Samsung is already working on three other foldable phones













The Galaxy Z Fold Lite has been in the news before





Apart from possibly forcing Samsung to delay the commercial debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G by a few weeks, the coronavirus pandemic may have led to the rescheduling of a Z Fold Lite release initially planned for late 2020.













That means the cheap and fragile plastic coating of the main screen is likely to make a comeback, replacing the state-of-the-art Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) technology of the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 2 5G. If you're willing to make that compromise and settle for a type of plastic called Colorless Polyimide (CPI), rumor has it you'll be able to get a fancy-looking foldable handset in exchange for $900 or even less.





Obviously, the Galaxy Z Fold Lite is unlikely to look quite as fancy as the Z Fold 2 5G , possibly sporting a primary flexible display with a large notch and a divisive strip-style secondary panel for alerts, notifications, and not much else. The inexpensive phone could also borrow the dual rear-facing camera system from last year's Galaxy Fold, although it's clearly too early to be certain of things like imaging specifications, processing power, or memory and storage options.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold S are largely cloaked in secrecy









Enter the Galaxy Z Fold S, which could be the world's first smartphone to fold both inwards and outwards, thus taking the flexibility and versatility of the Z Fold 2 5G and Z Flip 5G to a whole new level.









While we're not exactly sure how something like that would even work, we're certainly excited about both the Galaxy Z Fold S and a Galaxy Z Fold 3 tipped to integrate both S Pen support and UTG technology.





What we're not particularly excited about is seeing how Samsung will manage to fix the "price problem" of an S Pen-wielding third-gen Galaxy Z Fold. Adding stylus capabilities to the foldable device is a much more delicate and complicated matter than just... adding the S Pen itself.





The company needs to further strengthen the display and implement a digitizer feature, both of which are pretty costly operations, threatening the mass appeal of a Galaxy Z Fold 3 undoubtedly set to also offer everything from standard 5G connectivity to the latest Snapdragon SoC, a whole lot of memory, storage, and a bunch of state-of-the-art cameras.



