Forget about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, as Samsung is already working on three other foldable phones
Even though Samsung has yet to release its considerably more durable, powerful, and beautiful sequel to the first-gen Galaxy Fold, the company is already reportedly working on a flurry of additional foldable devices that could see daylight sometime in the next year or so.
The Galaxy Z Fold Lite has been in the news before
Apart from possibly forcing Samsung to delay the commercial debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G by a few weeks, the coronavirus pandemic may have led to the rescheduling of a Z Fold Lite release initially planned for late 2020.
This watered-down Galaxy Z Fold model is now widely expected to go official no sooner than early next year, presumably resembling the first-generation Galaxy Fold more than the vastly improved Z Fold 2 5G.
That means the cheap and fragile plastic coating of the main screen is likely to make a comeback, replacing the state-of-the-art Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) technology of the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 2 5G. If you're willing to make that compromise and settle for a type of plastic called Colorless Polyimide (CPI), rumor has it you'll be able to get a fancy-looking foldable handset in exchange for $900 or even less.
Obviously, the Galaxy Z Fold Lite is unlikely to look quite as fancy as the Z Fold 2 5G, possibly sporting a primary flexible display with a large notch and a divisive strip-style secondary panel for alerts, notifications, and not much else. The inexpensive phone could also borrow the dual rear-facing camera system from last year's Galaxy Fold, although it's clearly too early to be certain of things like imaging specifications, processing power, or memory and storage options.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold S are largely cloaked in secrecy
If Samsung is truly thinking of pulling the plug on the Galaxy Note series (which remains a big if), it would definitely make sense for the Galaxy Z Fold lineup to be expanded every fall. And if the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G's follow-up effort breaks into the mainstream, we can also understand why Samsung would want to separately experiment with various quirky foldable concepts.
Enter the Galaxy Z Fold S, which could be the world's first smartphone to fold both inwards and outwards, thus taking the flexibility and versatility of the Z Fold 2 5G and Z Flip 5G to a whole new level.
While we're not exactly sure how something like that would even work, we're certainly excited about both the Galaxy Z Fold S and a Galaxy Z Fold 3 tipped to integrate both S Pen support and UTG technology.
What we're not particularly excited about is seeing how Samsung will manage to fix the "price problem" of an S Pen-wielding third-gen Galaxy Z Fold. Adding stylus capabilities to the foldable device is a much more delicate and complicated matter than just... adding the S Pen itself.
The company needs to further strengthen the display and implement a digitizer feature, both of which are pretty costly operations, threatening the mass appeal of a Galaxy Z Fold 3 undoubtedly set to also offer everything from standard 5G connectivity to the latest Snapdragon SoC, a whole lot of memory, storage, and a bunch of state-of-the-art cameras.