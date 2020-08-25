Early review of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 leaves nothing hidden, gives most detailed look of the phone yet

The outside display shouldn’t be underestimated, however. Now that it’s as big as it should be, it dramatically improves the usability of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 as a whole. It can be used for gaming if you’re worried the internal display won’t be able to take the punishment, or for GPS navigation when driving. It can also serve as a viewfinder if you want to use the main cameras for selfies, which is something that the original Galaxy Fold couldn’t do.It’s great to see all the work Samsung has put to refine the Galaxy Fold and make it into something that we’re sure many more people will want to have in their pockets.After this video, pretty much the only unknown left about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the exact price. And although we don’t expect any surprises, we won’t know for sure until Samsung announces it. Luckily, we’re just a week away from that.