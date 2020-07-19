5G

Samsung confirms unveiling of the 5G Galaxy Z Fold 2 on August 5th

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jul 19, 2020, 1:52 PM
Samsung confirms unveiling of the 5G Galaxy Z Fold 2 on August 5th
A few days ago we told you that a pair of Twitter tipsters had opposing views about the unveiling date of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. This is the sequel to last year's Galaxy Fold model, which was the first bendy phone manufactured by a major company. Both tipsters have made accurate calls in the past and one said that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 might not be ready in time to be introduced during Samsung's August 5th Unpacked event. The other tipster not only heard that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 would indeed be made official on the fifth of August, he also was informed by a source that it would launch on September 20.

One tipster was right, one was wrong as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be unveiled on August 5th


Today, we can crown the winner of the duel as Samsung itself disseminated a tweet that contained an updated look of the butterfly logo that the manufacturer used on the first Galaxy Fold. The tweet included the words "A new look unfolds" followed by the date of August 5th. The butterfly happens to be in the new Mystic Bronze color that Samsung is adding as an option on the Fold sequel and the new 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip.


Samsung obviously was listening to those customers who shelled out $1,980 for each OG Galaxy Fold unit as it made some important changes to the sequel. The 4.6-inch external display was a problem for many users of the original model. The screen was so small and the bezels so big that using it for typing or many other features was problematic. Many discovered that it was easier to open the internal tablet-sized display even to handle small tasks. But the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to sport a larger 6.23-inch outside screen with much thinner bezels. The internal Ultra-thin Glass (UTG) display is rumored to weigh-in at 7.7-inches compared to the 7.3-inches found on the original unit and is expected to carry a 120Hz refresh rate. This should deliver smoother scrolling for users and improved video game animations. It isn't clear whether the external display on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will also feature the faster refresh rate, but we are sure to find out on August 5th.

The Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform, Qualcomm's current flagship chipset, should power the device with a standard configuration that includes 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. A variant with 512GB of storage is also rumored to be incoming. All versions of the phone will have 5G hardware, but in some markets, 5G will be disabled, Multiple battery packs will provide a combined capacity of 4365mAh; the battery will feature 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It also comes with Sammy's Wireless Power Share which is known generically as reverse wireless charging. This allows you to turn your Galaxy Z Fold 2's rear panel into a wireless charging pad so that you can share your battery with friends and relatives to help them charge the batteries on their compatible devices.

Just for fun, let's assume that Samsung is going to price the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at roughly the same price as the original ($1,980). The U.S. economy remains decimated by the pandemic and that could make the device a tough sale in the states. On the other hand, even during pre-pandemic times, not everyone could afford to purchase the device. And those that can shell out nearly $2,000 for a phone aren't the type to be affected by a sluggish economy anyway.

Also on August 5th, Samsung should unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series, the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip (powered by the Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform), and more. You can watch the festivities in real time starting at 10 am EDT (7 am PDT). It can be viewed from Samsung.com or the Samsung U.S. Newsroom.

Related phones

Galaxy Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 View Full specs
  • Display 7.7 inches
    2213 x 1689 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus employees leak 5G Nord's camera specs and more
Popular stories
Check out Samsung's flat-screened Galaxy Note 20 5G from all angles
Popular stories
Galaxy Buds Live teased by Samsung, leaked image implies they will sit securely in your ears
Popular stories
Don't buy a cheap phone

Popular stories

Popular stories
New report highlights Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T's strengths and weaknesses on both 4G and 5G
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event
Popular stories
Apple previews some of the new emoji coming to iOS 14
Popular stories
LG Aristo 5 is the newest cheap phone available at T-Mobile and Metro
Popular stories
Google can't protect you from Joker malware, so it's time to delete these dangerous apps
Popular stories
The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless