Samsung confirms unveiling of the 5G Galaxy Z Fold 2 on August 5th

One tipster was right, one was wrong as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be unveiled on August 5th







Samsung obviously was listening to those customers who shelled out $1,980 for each OG Galaxy Fold unit as it made some important changes to the sequel. The 4.6-inch external display was a problem for many users of the original model. The screen was so small and the bezels so big that using it for typing or many other features was problematic. Many discovered that it was easier to open the internal tablet-sized display even to handle small tasks. But the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to sport a larger 6.23-inch outside screen with much thinner bezels. The internal Ultra-thin Glass (UTG) display is rumored to weigh-in at 7.7-inches compared to the 7.3-inches found on the original unit and is expected to carry a 120Hz refresh rate. This should deliver smoother scrolling for users and improved video game animations. It isn't clear whether the external display on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will also feature the faster refresh rate, but we are sure to find out on August 5th.





The Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform, Qualcomm's current flagship chipset, should power the device with a standard configuration that includes 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. A variant with 512GB of storage is also rumored to be incoming. All versions of the phone will have 5G hardware, but in some markets, 5G will be disabled, Multiple battery packs will provide a combined capacity of 4365mAh; the battery will feature 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging . It also comes with Sammy's Wireless Power Share which is known generically as reverse wireless charging. This allows you to turn your Galaxy Z Fold 2's rear panel into a wireless charging pad so that you can share your battery with friends and relatives to help them charge the batteries on their compatible devices.





Just for fun, let's assume that Samsung is going to price the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at roughly the same price as the original ($1,980). The U.S. economy remains decimated by the pandemic and that could make the device a tough sale in the states. On the other hand, even during pre-pandemic times, not everyone could afford to purchase the device. And those that can shell out nearly $2,000 for a phone aren't the type to be affected by a sluggish economy anyway.



