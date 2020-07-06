Galaxy Note 20 will likely be released on August 21
It is widely believed that a host of new Samsung devices, including the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, will be announced on August 5 during the Unpacked event. And now, it seems like the Galaxy Note 20 release date has also been locked.
Before we move on to the purported Galaxy Note 20 release date, we would also like to bring your attention to a tweet from noted tipster Max Weinbach who said earlier today that Samsung might have something planned for July 27. Although Weinbach cautions against reading too much into the leak, we wonder if Samsung will launch its new devices earlier than expected.
I think it has to do with Fortnite and the Summer of Galaxy but not sure tbh. It's just a date I've seen mentioned in the Galaxy Watch firmware and a few other places.— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 6, 2020
The Galaxy Note 20 will supposedly go on pre-order the same day as its announcement and per the foreign outlet ET News (via SamMobile), it will be released on August 21.
As for the Galaxy Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G, both will likely hit the shelves at a later date. Apparently, this has something to do with the constrained supply of the Ultra-Thin Glass layer which would go on the top of the two phones. Per one report, Galaxy Fold 2's supply will also be impacted by the pandemic.
So, either way, it doesn't seem like the Galaxy Fold 2 will be here before September. In fact, the availability of both upcoming foldable devices will probably remain limited through the end of the year.
Rumored Galaxy Note 20 price
Trusted Samsung insider Ice Universe has hinted that the Note 20 will be priced at $999 and the Note 20 Ultra will cost $1,299. The Galaxy Fold 2, which was earlier tipped to be $100 cheaper than the $1,980 Galaxy Fold is now expected to cost over $2,266.
If these prices seem exorbitant to you, another report estimates them to be much higher.
As Ice Universe said, $999 will be deemed too much for the Note 20 will which likely stick with a 60Hz screen and come with slightly better camera specs than the Note 10.
Either way, in 2020, pricing an Android phone with a 1080, 60Hz screen and a regular camera at $999 can be considered fraud.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 4, 2020
Similarly, the Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Fold 2 may fall out of favor with consumers as reports indicate a lot of people are cutting their budgets in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. We have already heard that the Galaxy S20 series is not doing as well as expected and its price is thought to be a major reason behind that.
Maybe it's about time that Samsung revises its pricing strategy or it risks losing market share to rivals.
