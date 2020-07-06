Galaxy Note 20 will likely be released on August 21



Before we move on to the purported Galaxy Note 20 release date, we would also like to bring your attention to a tweet from noted tipster Max Weinbach who said earlier today that Samsung might have something planned for July 27. Although Weinbach cautions against reading too much into the leak, we wonder if Samsung will launch its new devices earlier than expected.





I think it has to do with Fortnite and the Summer of Galaxy but not sure tbh. It's just a date I've seen mentioned in the Galaxy Watch firmware and a few other places. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 6, 2020





The Galaxy Note 20 will supposedly go on pre-order the same day as its announcement and per the foreign outlet ET News (via SamMobile ), it will be released on August 21.



So, either way, it doesn't seem like the Galaxy Fold 2 will be here before September. In fact, the availability of both upcoming foldable devices will probably remain limited through the end of the year.





Rumored Galaxy Note 20 price



Trusted Samsung insider Ice Universe has hinted that the Note 20 will be priced at $999 and the Note 20 Ultra will cost $1,299. The Galaxy Fold 2, which was earlier tipped to be $100 cheaper than the $1,980 Galaxy Fold is now expected to cost over $2,266.



If these prices seem exorbitant to you, another report estimates them to be much higher



As Ice Universe said, $999 will be deemed too much for the Note 20 will which likely stick with a 60Hz screen and come with slightly better camera specs than the Note 10.





Either way, in 2020, pricing an Android phone with a 1080, 60Hz screen and a regular camera at $999 can be considered fraud. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 4, 2020







Similarly, the Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Fold 2 may fall out of favor with consumers as reports indicate a lot of people are cutting their budgets in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. We have already heard that the Galaxy S20 series is not doing as well as expected and its price is thought to be a major reason behind that.