Samsung Android Deals 5G

Samsung's permanently discounted Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is even cheaper at Best Buy

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 06, 2021, 2:32 PM
Samsung's permanently discounted Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is even cheaper at Best Buy
It sure looks like Samsung might be struggling to sell last year's Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in anything resembling meaningful numbers, which shouldn't exactly come as a surprise given the obscene $2,000 starting price of this absolute powerhouse with two gorgeous screens in tow.

At least that's the impression we're getting from seeing the groundbreaking (and surprisingly refined) smartphone regularly sold at hefty discounts by various major US retailers of late

All the recent deals from the likes of Amazon and Microsoft culminated with Samsung itself slashing the aforementioned list price (for good), but that's not stopping Best Buy from significantly undercutting the world's largest handset manufacturer. 

As long as you don't mind activating the versatile and incredibly powerful mobile device on one of the nation's top carriers upon purchasing it, you're currently looking at bringing the new $1,800 MSRP down to as little as $1,500. Of course, "little" may not be the best way to describe that big chunk of money, but saving 500 bucks is certainly nothing to sneeze at.

To score the full discount, you'll need to open a new line of service or an altogether new account with Verizon or Sprint (now part of T-Mobile) through Best Buy at the time of your black or bronze Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G purchase. Meanwhile, AT&T customers will have to settle for a $450 reduction of the foldable phone's original price, and the same goes for upgrading Big Red subscribers.

Unfortunately, Best Buy is offering no special discount right now on unlocked Z Fold 2 5G units with no upfront carrier activation compared to the $1,800 charged by everyone from Samsung to Amazon.

In addition to a flexible 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels and a large 6.23-inch Super AMOLED cover screen with a pixel count of 2260 x 816, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 2 also has a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865+ processor going for it, as well as 12 gigs of RAM, 256 gigs of internal storage space, 4,500mAh battery capacity, and a grand total of five cameras.

In other words, this bad boy is an Android power user's wet dream in addition to a potential pioneer for a new age of completely redesigned smartphones.

