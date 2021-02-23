Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G can be returned within 100 days for a full refund

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 23, 2021, 11:54 PM
If you buy one of Samsung's foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G or the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, you used to have up to 15 days to decide whether you were going to keep the phone. If you decided within 15 days that you didn't want a foldable after all, you could return it for a full refund. But Samsung has made a huge change. The company announced today that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G or Galaxy Z Flip 5G can now be used for up to 100 days before being returned for a full refund.

Until April, Samsung customers have up to 100 days to return a Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G or Galaxy Z Flip 5G


Think about that. You can experience over 3 months of the Galaxy Flip 5G, determine that you're not getting nearly enough satisfaction from slamming the phone shut at the end of your phone calls, and decide to return the phone. Samsung will refund your money and take the phone back. The name of this program is "Buy and Try." and it includes the longest time period that Sammy has ever allowed its customers to try out a phone and still be able to return it. The program runs from now through April 1st for purchases of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 5G made through the Samsung website. The former is priced at $1,999.99 or as low as $1,449.99 with a trade. The latter costs $1,199.99 or as low as $649.99 with a trade.


A Samsung spokesman says, "This new initiative will help consumers try and see if a foldable device is right for them, as part of Samsung’s commitment to making foldable devices more accessible for everyone." The "Buy and Try" program is even listed on Samsung's website when you look at the listings for the two aforementioned foldable models. On the site it says, "Hassle-free returns within 100 days after delivery."

Now that you know you can purchase the Galaxy Fold 2 5G and the Galaxy Flip 5G and return it for a complete refund after 100 days, are you more apt to give one of Samsung's foldables a shot? Samsung might have expanded the return window for the two foldables hoping to clear out some inventory of the two models before the next iterations of its foldables are released. With a form factor like foldables still basically new, a 15-day return window might not have been enough to allow potential buyers to feel comfortable with their new foldable phone At 100 days, it is a whole new story and that should give users enough time to make a fair decision about whether they want to keep their phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G could be unveiled this summer powered by the 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will have 5G support, S Pen support, and features Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. Because it is a foldable, there is IP water resistance rating.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could be introduced as soon as this April. When the clamshell is open, it could reveal a 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz which means that the display updates 120 times per second for buttery smooth scrolling and animations. Using LTPO, the refresh rate could be variable depending on the content on the display. This will save battery life when the user is viewing fairly static images such as email or texts. Once again, Samsung's ultra-thin glass, now improved, will be employed. A larger 2 or 3-inch external display could and the device might include 128GB/256GB of storage. Stereo speakers might be found on the device which will be running on Android 11. The battery will support 25W fast charging and the back of the phone will use Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

