New report dives deeper into the familiar spec sheet of Samsung's affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE

Following a crystal clear and presumably rock-solid visual leak earlier this week , the next addition to Samsung's Fan Edition product roster is in the spotlight once again today thanks to another typically reliable source. The always well-informed folks at GalaxyClub over in the Netherlands claim to have intel on a number of key Z Flip FE specs and features, some of which perfectly line up with previous gossip while others are either unheard of or in direct conflict with the things you thought you knew.

Will the Galaxy Z Flip Fan Edition clone the Z Flip 5?





Not entirely. For instance, all signs point to a Samsung-made Exynos 2400e processor finding its way inside this upcoming affordable foldable rather than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that powered the Galaxy Z Flip 5 back in 2023.













Unfortunately, almost everything else I'm hearing today seems to be "borrowed" directly from the two-year-old Z Flip 5 , including the following:

12MP primary rear-facing camera;

12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor;

10MP front-facing camera;

8GB RAM;

6.7-inch main display;

3.4-inch cover screen.



While all of your hopes for a screen size upgrade (or two) should have been dashed when those very familiar-looking renders leaked a few days ago, I'm sorry to inform you that the Galaxy Z Flip FE is unlikely to come in a 12GB RAM option or revise any of the Z Flip 5's three cameras in any meaningful way.





As last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 packs 12GB RAM in all three of its storage configurations while pairing its secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera on the back with a 50-megapixel main snapper, I'm fairly certain some of you expected this year's Z Flip FE to copy those two upgraded specs (or at least one of them) instead of going back in time to take after the Z Flip 5.

But is that actually good news?





Call me hopelessly optimistic or even naive, but maybe there's a reason Samsung is going down on such a familiar and seemingly boring path with both the design and specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip FE.





I'm talking of course about the handset's price point, which might end up lower than we ever imagined. With the Galaxy Z Flip 6 normally available at $1,100 and up and frequently marked down to as little as $900 nowadays, a sub-$1,000 starting price for the Z Flip Fan Edition in the US always felt like a given.









But what if Samsung plans to release this thing at, say, $800? Would you be disappointed in its 12MP cameras, 8GB RAM, and 3.4-inch secondary display then? Probably not, although for the time being, that price tag remains a pipe dream, especially with all smartphone production costs likely to go up soon due to Donald Trump's trade war with... the entire world.



