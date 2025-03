Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 performance scores and GPU specs leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. | Video credit — Samsung

Galaxy S25

While the performance improvements are good news we don’t know for sure if early reports about Qualcomm introducing a price hike still hold true. Couple that with President Trump’s tariffs and it’s very likely that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 will cost a pretty penny in the U.S. Qualcomm’s decision to stick with the 3 nm process for now might help reduce the cost somewhat.Samsung will be heavily affected by the price increase if its foundry is unable to ready the Exynos 2600 for the Galaxy S26 series. The company had to resort to using the Snapdragon 8 Elite across thelineup because it was having yield issues with Exynos chipsets.However the performance scores indicate that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 will be just as exciting a chipset as its coveted predecessor. I’m sure many phone manufacturers will be happy to boast if their newest flagships use the Elite Gen 2 and for good reason.