Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 performance scores and GPU specs leaked

Processors
Snapdragon 8 Elite graphic
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 has just had some of its specs leaked and it’s looking like it will be a significant upgrade over its predecessor. In addition the new Adreno 840 GPU is also going to feature a faster clock speed when it debuts this year with the Elite Gen 2.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 will see improvements across the board with almost the same amount of power increase for both single core and multi core performance. Compared to its predecessor the Elite Gen 2 will be better in the following ways:

  • Single core performance score: 4,000 — up from 3,200
  • Multi core performance score: 13,000 — up from 10,300
  • Adreno 840 GPU clock speed of 1.35 GHz — up from Adreno 830’s 1.1 GHz

These scores represent a power increase of 25 and 20 percent for single and multi core performances respectively. Currently the industry consensus seems to be that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 will be manufactured using a 3 nm process. While TSMC’s (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) 2 nm process yield rates are reported to be usable, Qualcomm is sticking with 3 nm for now.

Video Thumbnail
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. | Video credit — Samsung

While the performance improvements are good news we don’t know for sure if early reports about Qualcomm introducing a price hike still hold true. Couple that with President Trump’s tariffs and it’s very likely that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 will cost a pretty penny in the U.S. Qualcomm’s decision to stick with the 3 nm process for now might help reduce the cost somewhat.

Samsung will be heavily affected by the price increase if its foundry is unable to ready the Exynos 2600 for the Galaxy S26 series. The company had to resort to using the Snapdragon 8 Elite across the Galaxy S25 lineup because it was having yield issues with Exynos chipsets.

However the performance scores indicate that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 will be just as exciting a chipset as its coveted predecessor. I’m sure many phone manufacturers will be happy to boast if their newest flagships use the Elite Gen 2 and for good reason.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

