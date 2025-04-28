Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 chip rumors keep flip-flopping, but this latest one might be really good news

Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. | Image credit — OnLeaks and Android Headlines

Although there's been a lot of flip-flopping on this issue lately, it now looks like we're back to the SamsungGalaxy Z Flip 7 ditching the chipset worries and pack the top-tier Qualcomm processor many were hoping for. That is to say, recent reports suggest that Samsung might opt for the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite after all.

For a while, the rumor mill churned out whispers that Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable might rely on its in-house Exynos 2500 chip. Now, don't get me wrong, the Exynos 2500 would be an upgrade from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in the Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon chips often have the edge in overall performance and efficiency, especially in graphics. The idea of getting the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the successor to the Gen 3, is definitely more appealing to many power users.

This recent report claimed to have information pointing towards the Z Flip 7 using this very Snapdragon 8 Elite. However, it's wise to keep a bit of skepticism. We've previously heard leaks suggesting Samsung was testing prototypes with both the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the Exynos 2500. This could mean a final decision hasn't been made, or perhaps Samsung will follow its frequent strategy of using different chips in different regions for the same phone model. We'll have to wait and see how this unfolds.

What else might the Galaxy Z Flip 7 offer?



Beyond the processor debate, the latest rumors paint a picture of some other notable upgrades for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. These include:

  • Bigger Battery: A potential jump to a 4,300mAh battery capacity, up from the 4,000mAh in the Z Flip (6).
  • Larger Cover Screen: The outer display might grow significantly to 4.0 inches, a nice increase from the 3.4-inch screen on its predecessor. Better yet, it looks like Samsung will finally get rid of what I affectionally call "The Gumby Cut."
  • Familiar Cameras: It seems the camera setup might remain the same, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

However, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series doesn't exist in a vacuum. Its primary rival in the flip-style foldable market is Motorola's Razr line, which has consistently offered stylish alternatives and how has three brand-new options to choose from

While Google focuses on its book-style Pixel Fold, Samsung also competes with itself, offering the larger Galaxy Z Fold series alongside the Flip. I am of the opinion that ensuring the Z Flip 7 has competitive specs, especially the processor, is crucial for Samsung to maintain its strong position in the growing foldable market.
