The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 chip rumors keep flip-flopping, but this latest one might be really good news

Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 . | Image credit — OnLeaks and Android Headlines

















Bigger Battery: A potential jump to a 4,300mAh battery capacity, up from the 4,000mAh in the Z Flip (6).

Larger Cover Screen: The outer display might grow significantly to 4.0 inches, a nice increase from the 3.4-inch screen on its predecessor. Better yet, it looks like Samsung will finally get rid of what I affectionally call "The Gumby Cut."

Familiar Cameras: It seems the camera setup might remain the same, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.









Z Flip 7 has competitive specs, especially the processor, is crucial for Samsung to maintain its strong position in the growing foldable market. While Google focuses on its book-style Pixel Fold , Samsung also competes with itself, offering the larger Galaxy Z Fold series alongside the Flip. I am of the opinion that ensuring thehas competitive specs, especially the processor, is crucial for Samsung to maintain its strong position in the growing foldable market.