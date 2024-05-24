Another surprising Samsung rumor hints at Galaxy Z Flip 6 Slim launch after 'classic' Z Flip 6

Samsung









Yet another moniker is today joining the (chaotic) fun, and although this would have been very surprising before yesterday, it's now... slightly less of a shock.

How could a Z Flip 6 Slim stand out?





Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 ( That's right, the almost always reliable folks at GalaxyClub over in The Netherlands believe Samsung might be discreetly working at the time of this writing on "Slim" versions of both theand Z Flip 6 ( translated here ).





Galaxy Z Flip 6 Slim. Tipped just yesterday by the equally trustworthy Ross Young to ditch S Pen support in an attempt to reduce the thickness of the Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 6 , the Z Fold 6 Slim could be joined to the market soon by an even more mysterious and puzzlingSlim.









Because the Z Flip 5 is already quite slender and there's no stylus digitizer to get rid of, we honestly have no idea how Samsung intends to make the clamshell's Slim-branded cousin a reality. Shrinking the battery capacity would probably be an easy way to shed a millimeter or two, but we're not convinced that's the best decision the company can make to guarantee this product's success.





little wiggle room as far as the Z Flip 6 Slim is concerned. The "normal" Galaxy Z Flip 6 is currently expected to measure 7.4mm in thickness when unfolded and pack a 4,000mAh cell, up from 6.9mm and 3,700mAh on the Z Flip 5, so Samsung does have awiggle room as far as the Z Flip 6 Slim is concerned.





With that name not yet etched in stone, there's a possibility that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Slim will eventually materialize as a Z Flip FE or Z Flip 6 FE variant with a reduced price in addition to a thin profile and a small(er than 4,000mAh) battery, although we're obviously just speculating here.

Let's do a quick recap





While the Z Flip 6 Slim is purportedly known on the inside as the "B6 Slim", the "classic" Galaxy Z Flip 6 predictably also goes by a "B6" codename.





The Galaxy Z Fold 6 , meanwhile, carries the "Q6" internal codename, with the Z Fold 6 Slim of course taking on the "Q6 Slim" mantle for development purposes. But then you have the "Q6A", which may or may not commercially materialize as a Fold Fan Edition, and believe it or not, there's also word from the inside today of a "Q6 Slim Pro."









That means we could see Samsung release up to six different foldables in the not-so-distant future, although there's still a good chance the Q6 Slim and Q6 Slim Pro codenames refer to one and the same device. Meanwhile, the Z Fold 6 FE could be headed exclusively to Korea or get cancelled altogether, so there's clearly still a lot of confusion hovering over the company's foldable expansion plans for the rest of 2024.



Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is more likely to see daylight in Q1 2025 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Slim could definitely keep us waiting until next year as well... if it ever comes to pass. On top of everything, Ross Young now believes theSlim is more likely to see daylight in Q1 2025 alongside the Galaxy S25 family than in Q4 2024. If that's the case, theSlim could definitely keep us waiting until next year as well... if it ever comes to pass.