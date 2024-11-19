Sweet Black Friday deal slashes $300 off Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 with no trade-in
One of the best foldable phones in the world today is on sale at a very special Black Friday 2024 price already on its manufacturer's official US website, and as long as you're happy saving $300 ahead of Thanksgiving and well ahead of Christmas, you don't need to trade in an existing device or jump through any other hoops.
Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is currently sold by Samsung stateside for $919.99 instead of its $1,219.99 list price with 512 gigs of internal storage space. That's not the handset's entry-level configuration, mind you, but it is the model available at the largest discount right now... in mint and blue colorways.
Before pulling the trigger, you should know that the Z Flip 6 has actually been more deeply discounted by its maker at least once in the recent past, so theoretically, a better deal than this latest one could be right around the corner. Of course, that's never guaranteed, and with Samsung undercutting third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy at the time of this writing, you might regret snubbing the new $300 price cut with no strings attached.
If you want to reduce your pre-holiday spending to the absolute minimum, a trade-in is the obvious way to go, with a Galaxy Z Flip 5 in good condition, for instance, knocking the price of the 512GB Z Flip 6 all the way down to $369.99 in those two aforementioned hues. Many other devices are of course eligible for a wide range of trade-in discounts, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Z Fold 5 being valued the same as the Z Flip 5 and a Z Flip 4 (also in good condition) leaving you on the hook for a slightly higher $469.99 expense.
Our relatively recent Galaxy Z Flip 6 review highlights this bad boy's key strengths and selling points very aptly, praising everything from that state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood to those large and sharp 6.7 and 3.4-inch AMOLED screens, as well as the very competent 50MP primary rear-facing camera, solid battery life, and beautifully polished hinge with a barely noticeable crease. Are you looking at the perfect Android-powered clamshell here? Probably not, but it's close.
