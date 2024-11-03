Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

As a discount-savvy enthusiast, I think this Galaxy Z Flip 6 bargain will quench your passion for saving

I really like flip phones—they fit effortlessly in my pocket, look super cool, and are a real delight to use on a daily basis. Since I also have a passion for saving, I simply couldn't pass this opportunity to share a lovely Galaxy Z Flip 6 bargain I found at the Samsung Shop app.

Save up to $650 on the Z Flip 6 at Samsung

The Z Flip 6 offers plenty of value for money with its 6.7-inch foldable display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. The phone is currently $150 cheaper via the Samsung Shop app with Instant Savings, no trade-in required. Trade-ins, however, give you up to $650 off, so I'd recommend picking that offer (provided you have an eligible device). Free Flipsuit Case in White ($59.99 value) available.
$650 off (59%) Trade-in Gift
$449 99
$1099 99
Buy at Samsung

As one of the best Samsung phones released this year, the new Z Flip checks (almost) all the right boxes. The crease is now less visible, the phone looks thinner, has a bigger battery, and an improved 50 MP main camera. Plus, the new color options let it stand out in all the right ways.

The cover screen hasn't grown any bigger, unlike its main rival, the Razr+ (2024), but I appreciate the attention to detail towards the hinge. We've had no complaints about wobbliness while testing the Samsung phone for our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.

Design improvements aside, the Android phone features a lovely 3.4-inch display with 60Hz refresh rates and a 6.7-inch main screen with Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X technology, supporting twice as high frame refresh rates. Needless to say, both displays look amazing. Then, you have an equally impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip that delivers top-notch performance and a 4,000mAh battery, which promises plenty of on-screen time.

To me, another more than welcome change was the software support promise. Which one exactly? The seven-year one, of course! This handset will be good to go seven years from now. That means it comes with Android 14 out the gate and will get everything from Android 15 to Android 21 in 2031. For context, its successor would only get four years of OS updates.

Of course, all this awesomeness doesn't come at cheap prices. Fortunately, the Samsung Shop app's early Black Friday deal lets users grab $150 Samsung Instant Savings without trade-in via the Samsung Shop app. That means the 256GB model can be yours for $949.99 if you don't trade in any device. But if you have an eligible device you can spare, I recommend going for the $650 maximum trade-in discount, as it brings the phone to even lower prices. On top of all, you get a free case worth $59.99.

If you, like me, like the latest flip phone from Samsung, I recommend you get one soon. The Shop app promo most likely won't be available for too long.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

