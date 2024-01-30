Samsung might be cooking up a significant battery upgrade for the still-distant Galaxy Z Flip 6

potential





It may not feel that way if you live in Chicago, Boston, or even Washington DC, but summer is not that far on the horizon, which means that It may not feel that way if you live in Chicago, Boston, or even Washington DC, but summer is not that far on the horizon, which means that the world's number two smartphone vendor is most likely extremely close to finalizing the designs and specifications of its next-gen foldable powerhouses.





Z Flip 6 , as the typically reliable folks over at Of course, some details might be subject to change for a few more months, but if Samsung is currently testing a 4,000mAh battery capacity for the, as the typically reliable folks over at Galaxy Club in the Netherlands claim, there's definitely a good chance that number will commercially materialize in July or August.

How big of a deal is this?





Galaxy Z Flip 5 Galaxy Z Flip 6 In short, there's no way to know the exact answer to that question... just yet. But we can certainly venture some guesses based primarily on the advertised (aka typical) 3,700mAh cell size of last year's. If the aforementioned upgrade to a 4,000mAh battery on thepans out, that would theoretically represent a jump of around 8 percent, which could result in a real-world endurance improvement of 8 percent... or more... or less.









That's because how long a smartphone lasts between charges for actual users depends on a number of different factors, ranging from battery size to a processor's frugality and various software optimizations. That being said, it's always a good idea for a handset manufacturer to start with a cell capacity increase when it aims to deliver improved running times in most real-life scenarios.





Z Flip 5 's battery life. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 Z Flip 6 . Otherwise put, this is without a doubt a good sign for folks unsatisfied with the's battery life. The, mind you, packs two different cells with a rated capacity of 971 and 2,620mAh, which amounts to a grand total of 3,591mAh. That's rounded up to an advertised figure of 3,700mAh, which is of course a common practice in today's mobile industry and will continue with the





That next-gen foldable could come with enhanced batteries of 1,097 and 2,790mAh totaling a rated capacity of 3,887mAh, or 4,000mAh for all practical (and marketing) purposes. What's unclear (apart from the resulting autonomy figures for day-to-day users) is how such an upgrade would impact the screen size and overall dimensions of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 compared to the Z Flip 5 . That next-gen foldable could come with enhanced batteries of 1,097 and 2,790mAh totaling a rated capacity of 3,887mAh, or 4,000mAh for all practical (and marketing) purposes. What's unclear (apart from the resulting autonomy figures for day-to-day users) is how such an upgrade would impact the screen size and overall dimensions of thecompared to the

How would a 4,000mAh battery capacity size up against the competition?





Z Flip 6 seems unlikely to match. That, our friends, is an even bigger and more important question for Samsung, and in a nutshell, the answer is... good but not great. The mid-range Motorola Razr (2023) , for instance, already packs a 4,200mAh cell that theseems unlikely to match.









Galaxy Z Flip 5 , but interestingly enough, the same goes for the high-end Of course, the newest "standard" Razr edition also sports a bigger 6.9-inch primary display than the 6.7-inch, but interestingly enough, the same goes for the high-end Motorola Razr Plus , which only manages to squeeze a 3,800mAh battery into a pretty much identical body.





The 3,700mAh-packing Z Flip 5 was unsurprisingly found to deliver significantly lower battery test results in our in-depth analysis than the non-Plus Razr (2023), aka Razr 40, while more or less matching the Razr+.



