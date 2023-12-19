Galaxy S25 camera déjà vu? Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus image sensor rumored to remain unchanged
While we are still a few years away from 2025, rumors have been swirling around the internet that Samsung might ditch its own ISOCELL GN3 image sensor in favor of Sony sensors for the upcoming Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus smartphones. However, a recent report suggests that the information might be false, with Samsung potentially sticking with the GN3 sensor after all.
If Samsung decides to stick with the GN3 sensor for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, it might have to lean on software and the chipset for additional improvements in image quality. Of course, software and the processor are just parts of the equation when crafting an outstanding camera phone; larger image sensors play a pivotal role in the mix.
Samsung has hinted at plans to introduce its own AI revolution with the upcoming One UI 6.1 and the Galaxy S24 series, which could lead to significant improvements in image quality, even if the company sticks with the ISOCELL GN3 sensor for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus.
Of course, it's still too early to say for sure what Samsung will do with the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. The company could still decide to switch to Sony sensors, or it could even introduce an entirely new sensor of its own. But based on the information available so far, it seems likely that the ISOCELL GN3 will continue to play a role in Samsung's flagship smartphones for the foreseeable future.
Serial tipster Revegnus posted on X that it is reported that Samsung might use the Samsung ISOCELL GN3 sensor in the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. The GN3 is the same main camera sensor used in the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, and it is also expected to be used in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus.
I'm sorry... everyone... It's reported that Samsung may use the GN3 in the S25/25+. https://t.co/Hft9FS4cCf— Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) December 18, 2023
Samsung's ISOCELL GN3 is part of Samsung's latest generation of ISOCELL sensors, announced in 2022. The ISOCELL GN3 uses Tetrapixel technology, which combines four pixels into one to improve low-light sensitivity and reduce noise. It also can record 8K video at 30fps, 4K video at 120fps, and FHD video at 480fps. Overall, the ISOCELL GN3 delivers high image quality, fast performance, and support for high-resolution video.
However, Sony sensors have long been the leading choice for smartphone camera manufacturers due to their superior image quality, faster readout speeds, and wider dynamic range. While Samsung's ISOCELL GN3 is a capable sensor, Sony sensors offer a number of advantages that could make them a more attractive option for Samsung's flagship smartphones in the future.
