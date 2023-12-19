Galaxy S25 camera déjà vu? Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus image sensor rumored to remain unchanged

Galaxy S24

I'm sorry... everyone... It's reported that Samsung may use the GN3 in the S25/25+. https://t.co/Hft9FS4cCf — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) December 18, 2023





Samsung's ISOCELL GN3 is part of Samsung's latest generation of ISOCELL sensors, announced in 2022. The ISOCELL GN3 uses Tetrapixel technology, which combines four pixels into one to improve low-light sensitivity and reduce noise. It also can record 8K video at 30fps, 4K video at 120fps, and FHD video at 480fps. Overall, the ISOCELL GN3 delivers high image quality, fast performance, and support for high-resolution video.