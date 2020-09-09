Amazon has Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G on sale at steep discounts

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 09, 2020, 9:53 AM
If you're thinking of waiting for the 5G-enabled Motorola Razr to give this foldable trend a try in the next few months, it might be wise to, well, think again, wait no more, and purchase Samsung's arguably superior Galaxy Z Flip right now.

That's because Amazon is currently holding a rare sale on both the 4G LTE-only and 5G-capable variants of Samsung's surprisingly popular compact foldable handset. The Z Flip's mainstream success has been a surprise considering the relatively high price typically charged by the device manufacturer itself, as well as authorized third-party retailers.

But if you hurry, you can get the Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered Galaxy Z Flip 5G in your choice of Mystic Bronze or Mystic Gray colors at a cool 200 bucks off its $1,449.99 regular price. Obviously, this is an unlocked model you're looking at here, compatible with all of the nation's major (and minor) carriers, although it's important to highlight that the phone doesn't support the state-of-the-art mmWave technology used by Verizon to deliver insane 5G speeds... on a very small scale.

In other words, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is still a 4G LTE-only device as far as Big Red subscribers are concerned, exclusively supporting Sub-6 5G technology, aka low and mid-band networks.

That means the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be worth a look too, at least if you don't have a problem settling for an older Snapdragon 855+ processor than the aforementioned Snapdragon 865+ model. 

Normally priced at $1,380, this thing can be purchased at a $200 discount of its own in a Mirror Purple hue or around $230 off list if you prefer the Mirror Black flavor. Connectivity and processing power notwithstanding, these two foldable smartphones are essentially identical, sharing an 8GB RAM, 256 gigs of internal storage space, 3,300mAh battery capacity, dual 12MP rear-facing cameras, a single 10MP selfie shooter, and above all, a flexible 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels.

Basically all of these specs and features are better than what the Motorola Razr 5G is expected to offer, although if there's one thing not to like about the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G, it's definitely the 1.1-inch cover screen.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

5.0
 Read Full Review
$1134 $962
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G View Full specs
$1250 $1500
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

